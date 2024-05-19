Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Justice and the silent majority; Julie Anne Genter’s outburst; remembering Sid Going

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Cape View Four Square in Haumoana was targeted by ram-raiders twice in one month. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cape View Four Square in Haumoana was targeted by ram-raiders twice in one month. Photo / Warren Buckland

Justice and the silent majority

Is our justice system failing the law-abiding silent majority? Any crime committed against individuals or society appears to be on the rise.

I am also aware crime statistics can be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand