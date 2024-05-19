Letters: Justice and the silent majority; Julie Anne Genter’s outburst; remembering Sid Going

Cape View Four Square in Haumoana was targeted by ram-raiders twice in one month. Photo / Warren Buckland

Justice and the silent majority

Is our justice system failing the law-abiding silent majority? Any crime committed against individuals or society appears to be on the rise.

I am also aware crime statistics can be played around with depending on where you draw the line to show that certain criminal activity is down.

A lot of crime is not notified to the police as little will happen to the culprits. On top of that when you start bringing in poverty, mental health, ethnicity, and certain population segments the water even gets muddier.

Does that mean the silent majority just have to put up with this? I don’t think so.

I am 100 per cent sure the silent majority will be happier with tougher sentences with rehab part of the equation that means work gangs or criminals working for their upkeep.

Once anyone has violated victims’ rights that criminal should not expect that their rights are intact.

Ashley Mall, Mt Albert.

Crossing paths

As spokesperson for transport and an advocate for rail, one would have thought Julie Anne Genter would have been familiar with NZTA rules for approaching a level crossing.

They read: “Slow down and be ready to stop”. Unfortunately Genter, in a fit of temper, ignored this rule, crossed the line, narrowly missing striking a pedestrian but was hit by the privileges committee express.

A defensive driving course will hopefully prevent a repeat of her reckless behaviour.

Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

No remorse

Julie Anne Genter admitting that she crossed the line when she verbally attacked Matt Doocey - an apology would have been gracious - clearly shows no remorse at all for her bullying behaviour.

She should be stripped of her shadow portfolios.

John Roberts, Remuera.

Fonterra’s fail

Fonterra’s farmer shareholders should be asking some hard questions of their leadership.

Today’s marketing is all about adding value through brands. The proposed sale of brands is not just selling off the family jewels but selling out Brand New Zealand.

The business case is that another company will manage iconic Kiwi brands better than Fonterra’s strategic team but the co-op farmers supplying them in future will still reap the rewards. Yeah, right.

Where is their pride in Brand New Zealand and their heritage as our shop window to the world?

Jon Carapiet, Sandringham.

Free speech fundamentals

Thank you for the coverage of Wellington City Councillor Nīkau Wi Neera’s opposition to free speech (NZ Herald, May 15). You quote Wi Neera as saying: “Wellington is a place of many opinions and we do welcome the opportunity for people to share different views but, when those views are dehumanising to a part of our community, then they are not welcome in Te Whanganui A Tara”.

Both Wi Neera and Brian Tamaki seem to see only part of what constitutes free speech. They both get the easy bit, which is supporting free speech for themselves and those they agree with.

They are far from alone in that, just about everyone finds that bit easy. The really hard bit, but the bit that is also absolutely vital, is supporting free speech for those you deeply disagree with.

This is so even if you consider their views “dehumanising” or “blasphemous” or in any other way highly objectionable. The hard bit is necessary for a properly functioning democracy. Council facilities should be available to all points of view as part of that functioning.

It seems to me that Wi Neera is in practice strongly opposed to free speech and democracy.

Colin Parker, Onehunga.

Listen up

I am in my twilight years. I grew up before it was known that smoking can kill you and that loud noise can deafen you.

I and many of my contemporaries have to wear hearing aids to participate in conversations. One of the most pervasive sources of damaging noise in our environment is motor vehicles and motorbikes in particular.

We now have access to noiseless vehicles. Apart from all the benefits to their owners, EVs benefit the community at large by emitting little or no noise.

There is a case for phasing out all internal combustion engine vehicles, or at least setting a noise standard with which all future vehicles must comply. It’s too late for me and my generation but we now have the ability to save the hearing of the younger people.

Bruce Rogan, Mangawhai Heads.

Super Sid

I grew up in the 60s and 70s watching the wonderful Sid Going play. There were two things that differentiated him from modern halfbacks.

Firstly, he rarely went to the barbers and when he did he just got a basic cut and polish.

Secondly, as the ridiculous look-at-me low success rate box kick was unheard of, he just had to supply his backline with crisp accurate passes which he did superbly. RIP Super Sid.

Laurence Mallon, Te Atatu.