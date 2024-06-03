Katareina Kaiwai of Tairāwhiti Contractors with her daughter Ruira and her son Motureia. Photo / Rena-Deane Goldsmith

Katareina Kaiwai of Tairāwhiti Contractors with her daughter Ruira and her son Motureia. Photo / Rena-Deane Goldsmith

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Katareina Whaiora Kaiwai’s commitment to serving her people has resulted in her being named in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The founder and managing director of Tairāwhiti Contractors is set to receive the King’s Service Medal for services to women and the civil construction industry.

She didn’t believe the email saying she was named in the King’s Birthday Honours and thought it was spam until she decided to take a better look at it.

“I thought, what on Earth is going on here?”

“I was racking my brain thinking who in their right mind would have the time to do this once I read the nomination process online.”

This award was a testament to the collective dedication and hard work of many who have journeyed with her, she said.

“This signifies a commitment to service. Service to our whānau, our communities and our country - a value that I hold dear and that is instilled in my whānau.

“In my endeavours, I have always strived to uphold this principle, believing that true fulfilment comes from contributing to something greater than oneself,” she said.

“My grandmother Mate Kaiwai (nee Ngata) received a Queens Service Order in 2004 for her service and dedication to our people.

My great-grandfather Sir Apirana Ngata served our whānau, region and country also.

“Serving our people is in my DNA.”

Kaiwai started her own business, Tairāwhiti Contractors, in 2021 and is one of the few women business owners in civil construction in the region.

The path had been a blend of excitement, nervousness, challenges, learning and immense personal growth, she said.

“Starting my own business was driven by a passion and a vision.”

Kaiwai said building a strong team was crucial to their success.

“I have been fortunate to work with talented and dedicated individuals, groups and whānau who share the same vision and values.

“Together, we’ve created a culture of collaboration, innovation and mutual support. It is this collective effort that has helped me achieve the visions I have and continue to have,” she said.

As a woman in construction, she said she didn’t feel any different to any other business owner.

“We all have our challenges and triumphs, and I’m very solutions-focused and a driven person.

“We had no gender-specific roles in our house growing up and I know this is what has contributed to being so comfortable in the career path I ended up in - even as a woman.”

She has been involved with Te Puni Kōkiri’s cadetship programme, supporting the development of permanent Māori staff at all career stages into higher-skilled roles.

Kaiwai leads an initiative that provides about 460 healthy lunches daily to East Coast school children.

This came about when she saw there was no supplier on the Coast.

She knows the roading logistics to get supplies in and can keep the freezer and fridges going if the power cuts off.

They provide lunches to seven kura from Tokomaru Bay to Rangitukua.

There was a great team who did the mahi and she was happy they could serve their tamariki and the community, she said.

Kaiwai was grateful for what she had been able to achieve with her mahi.

“I get great satisfaction from breaking down perceived barriers and helping people.

“Where there is a gap in anything - that’s where I love to problem-solve and help make a difference.

“This has always been my way of life. So I don’t really know any different, however, I always give gratitude and thanks when I stop to reflect on things.”

She thanks her parents and remembers her father Dunn Kaiwai who passed away 16 years ago.

“He embedded in me a pretty awesome work ethic, morals and values that I am proud to pass on.

“My mum and stepfather Kathyanne and Carl Pedersen have supported me in everything I do.”

She has three children, Diarn, Ruira and Motureia who just see her as “Mum”.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, siblings, friends, my team and the communities, all of whom have been integral to this journey.

“And to everyone else - thank you all for allowing me to share my ideas, initiatives and experiences.”

Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.



