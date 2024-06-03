Gisborne's Reid Fletcher has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his nearly 50 years of service to the Gisborne and New Zealand wine industries. Photo / Paul Rickard

A man who has helped improve the sustainability of the Gisborne and New Zealand wine industries has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Reid Fletcher, 76, of Gisborne will receive the award for services to the wine industry.

He has dedicated himself to the Gisborne region’s grape-growing and wine industry for almost 50 years.

“I feel humbled to receive this honour and I thank all those people who have supported me with whatever I have been involved with,” Fletcher said.

Since Reid and his wife Leigh planted their first grapes at Patutahi in 1974, he has represented Gisborne growers on boards and committees, provided mentorship and supported others in the industry.

In 1975 he became secretary of the Gisborne Produce Growers’ Association and served on the region’s Grape-Growers Association committee between 1977 and 2005.

As a member of the New Zealand Grape Growers Council, he was instrumental in its 2002 amalgamation with New Zealand Winemakers to form New Zealand Winegrowers (now known as New Zealand Wine).

For his role in this work, he was recognised as one of two inaugural Fellows of New Zealand Winegrowers in 2006.

As a co-founder and chairman for 20 years of GisVin, and through his roles on viticultural industry bodies, mentoring and advocacy for technological advancement, he has helped to improve the sustainability of the Gisborne wine industry and the New Zealand wine industry.

“The wine industry in Gisborne has certainly had its ups and downs over the years, with developments arising from both opportunity and adversity,” he said.

For his community roles on the Patutahi School Board, Patutahi Reserves Board and Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union Judicial Committee, Reid received a Civic Award from Gisborne District Council in 2008.

“I’ve always enjoyed participating in voluntary organisations, whether they be educational, sporting or wine industry-related, and I have met some wonderful people along the way.

“I have always been well supported by my wife, our family and friends.”