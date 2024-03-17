Letters: Jacinda Ardern film, te reo Māori and amount spent on welfare, foodbanks

Dame Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Good Morning America

OPINION

Regardless of your political leaning, how is it a government agency, the Film Commission, has already granted $800,000 support of a film on Jacinda Ardern?

A film she is reputed to have distanced herself from? Probably due to the fact she resigned from the position of prime minister and quit politics soon afterwards.

With numerous government agencies directed to cut costs it appears this film could be eligible for another $1.2m of taxpayer money, surely this is a waste of taxpayer funds. If private sources of foreign investment are so interested in this film let them fund it in its entirety

Why should New Zealand fund a huge chunk of the estimated cost of the $3.2m film about Ardern when she will have no involvement in its production?

Ray Hoy, Riverhead.

Learning te reo is not threatening

As an older New Zealander I didn’t learn te reo Māori when young, so I was intrigued by Alan Walker’s suggestion (Letters, March 16), that the introduction of te reo words and phrases may make me feel excluded. That’s not my experience.

While I agree words and phrases are disappearing from our vocabulary, isn’t that true of spoken languages any time in history?

Like most senior citizens I am familiar with words and concepts that weren’t around when I was young. I use the internet, would like to drive an EV, watch out for cyber attacks and data breaches, protect myself against Covid, and read my news online.

Learning some te reo is no more threatening than learning about modern technology for banking or communications. It’s a lot easier since, thanks to online learning, if I need to learn what a word means or how to pronounce it, I can turn to many useful resources. Answering my phone with ‘Kia ora’ or signing off emails with ‘Ngā mihi’, are small ways I keep my brain active and my learning fresh.

Many older people are happy to add new words to our vocabularies. Maybe Mr Walker could try it too?

Kay Jones, Wellington.

The re-distribution of wealth is critical

The amount spent on welfare, foodbanks, emergency housing and the like has to be capped off somewhere else it becomes a bottomless pit. But when Dave Letele and his South Auckland foodbank are suddenly deprived of funding that (according to him) would have fed 500 families, questions need to be asked.

And this is just one foodbank.

There is no doubt the cost of essential items, and food especially, is exorbitant and pitiful pay rises do little to combat it.

This is clearly a case where the Government needs to intervene - to ensure every New Zealander has access to sufficient, nourishing food. It is not as if there is no money - $3 billion has recently been set aside for other purposes. It should be an absolute priority to adequately fund foodbanks.

The police are currently negotiating a new pay claim. Disillusionment at the Government offer is not surprising. Secondary teachers went through extensive negotiations last year to finally accept an offer that didn’t even match inflation.

The re-distribution of wealth is critical to avert a nascent underclass of people. Without stronger government involvement the social divide can only worsen - since human nature hasn’t changed recently and the ‘trickling down” phenomenon is only ever sporadic-at best.

Miles Langdon, Remuera.

Huge egos in this coalition

The term pork-barrel politics covers a wide range but basically means we will look after you if you look after me. National were happy to sell their souls to the devil to get elected but more worryingly their financial acumen has been left wanting. There are huge egos in this coalition with autocratic thinking being the name of the game. They are very glib with words but to date very light on action that will improve the economy and hardship suffered by too many families. There will be tough times ahead because a much-reduced tax take will no doubt in the end affect services we must have. Luxon and his cronies are like pigs at a trough but just wait until it’s empty.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Perhaps the Greens take a couple of deep breaths

Perhaps the time has come for the Greens to take a couple of deep breaths through both nostrils, and set about refocusing themselves as a real Green Party rather than continuing to masquerade - unsuccessfully I might add - as social justice warriors. I am sure the majority of people in New Zealand would like to see a real Green political entity engaging in the sorts of environmental issues that concern us all.

Phil Chitty, Albany

A minor miracle

Razor must be having sleepless nights wondering where he is going to get an All Blacks team from. The only area that he can feel good about is in his propping stocks. He is desperately short of hookers, locks, and loosies and no one seems to be standing out. The situation in the backs isn’t much better. If Razor can save the All Blacks’ unbeaten run at Eden Park it will be a minor miracle.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.