Letters: Insurance, Wayne Brown, Matthew Hooton, Affordable Water Reforms, ram raids, and the Waitematā crossing

Insurance claims have been mounting after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor, File

Rising annoyance and premiums

Yesterday I received my contents insurance account and it has risen by about 50 per cent. I live in a gated village that has nightly security patrols, I do not live near a waterway, or at the top of a cliff, or at the bottom of a cliff. If a tsunami came over the Kaimai Range then we are all doomed. I am in my 80s and do not plan to buy anything new unless one of my appliances breaks down. My pension hasn’t risen by 50 per cent. I haven’t made an insurance claim for over 40 years so why am I hit with this eye-watering rise? I know that there has been a huge amount of claims lately and that the insurance was bound to go up a bit but I think that 50 per cent is over the top. Trying to phone my insurance company is nearly impossible unless I wish to waste a couple of hours waiting on the phone.

Julie Pearce, Matamata.

Not unfriendly

I don’t suppose it’s possible to get your opinion writers to use facts before writing about me. For instance, those present, as opposed to your opinion writers, will know that I didn’t criticise people at the Project Auckland lunch, nor do I have an unfriendly relationship with the council CEO or other workers there or with employees at my own and other companies that I have been involved with, nor do I read speeches written by others. I write my own stuff.

Wayne Brown, Mayor, Auckland Council (not the other Wayne Brown there, the one whose phone number the Emergency Management actually had).

Market risk

Matthew Hooton makes a cogent and coherent case (NZ Herald, April 14) for trade disengagement from China. Currently, some 30 per cent of our export trade is with China and should there be a conflict involving America and China, unfortunately looking increasingly likely, then all maritime trade through the South China and East China Seas would cease. US submarines would exert a naval blockade with a “sink on sight” policy and it is pertinent to recall that by the end of World War II, American submarines had destroyed Japan’s merchant marine. Under such circumstances, New Zealand’s export-driven economy would implode. New export markets would need to be found urgently and these will need to come from friends and allies. Sitting on the fence would not be a viable economic policy for New Zealand. Having said that, there is no significant requirement for the NZ Defence Force to go on the front line against China. Supporting secondary operations, such as RNZN frigates escorting USNS replenishment ships, could fulfil our commitment as a useful friend of the United States. We are living in interesting times and there is a compelling need to reprioritise our export markets.

Murray Dear, Hamilton.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands prior to their talks at the Kremlin in March, 2023. Photo / Russian Presidential Press Office via AP

Russian relationship

Matthew Hooton, (NZ Herald, April 14) outlined our increased dependence on trade with China, suggesting we should instead diversify and align with liberal Western democracies with common values, commencing with the recent free-trade agreement with the EU and UK. Also to advance the proposed US-led initiative for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEFP) which would Incorporate 40 per cent of global GDP. China’s unwillingness to influence Putin to end the brutal conflict in Ukraine and unwavering support for Russia should concern us all. Simply, “too many eggs in the one basket”.

P.J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

Finest China

Matthew Hooton makes a convincing case for a “managed retreat from our economic entanglement with China” (NZ Herald, April 14). The sad fact is that when it comes to making capitalism work efficiently, China is better at it than we are, and much better than the United States.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Simple solutions

Freshwater, stormwater and wastewater systems have been developed by district and city councils over many years, with ratepayers contributing heavily to the cost. Those systems are owned by councils on behalf of their ratepayers. Some councils themselves have taken steps towards co-governance with the addition of Māori wards and Māori members. That is the proper place for co-governance and central government should encourage its expansion rather than try to send co-governance in a different (and probably unwanted) direction. Instead of 10 authorities running the show, the government should set up one agency to enable the funding of council water projects and another to oversee the upgrading of water systems in as timely a manner as possible.

Chris Bullen, Whakatāne.

Swollen entities

We have four or five large electricity companies, even fewer supplying gas, and no one has any objections. Why do we need 10 water entities at a higher cost for consumers than four? Three Waters didn’t take away ownership from the councils – they would have been shareholders of the new water entities. Are we paying a high price because the councils want to protect their empires?

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Over raided

The never-ending torrent of ram-raids, robberies and burglaries leaves each of the major political parties with not a window but a hangar door of opportunity to finally come up with sensible solutions. But it’s not happening. The Nats have a two-word policy of “boot camps” without the slightest idea of how our sorely depleted military could implement it, while Labour is frozen to the spot by the woke left. Neither has the intellectual heft or the political courage to grab this particular bull by the horns. Meanwhile, the carnage continues.

Brian O’Neill, Chatswood.

Tunnel view

Garth Falconer’s article (NZ Herald, April 14) brought up important points about the next harbour crossing plans. One part of his criticism was the “monstrous” costs including $20-$25 billion for the tunnels and $15 billion for a bridge option. The latter was questioned as previous estimates were $3-$5 billion. Falconer also indicates the tunnel estimates may be low as, “...tunnelling carries the highest cost of overruns”. Falconer also points to the lack of a heavy rail option, which has the greatest potential to deal with the projected 150-200,000 people likely to settle north of Takapuna in the next 20 years and with the capacity to go further to Orewa, Warkworth and Whangarei as well as dealing with the more local commuters. The elephant in the room and notably absent from Falconer’s critique is the issue of greenhouse gas emissions. Tunnels generate large amounts of CO2 emissions during construction, and the government’s preference for a tunnel solution suggests a lack of understanding of climate change science among cabinet ministers and officials. Given the urgency of addressing climate change, it is crucial to consider this due to the potential impact in future years. The Government and their officials need some serious retraining.

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.

Failed merger

I would suggest V.M. Fergusson (NZ Herald, April 14) speaks for the vast majority of Aucklanders who think that the creation of the “Super City of Auckland” (always was to be) and has become a totally dismal failure and an absolute waste of money that was never going to be saved by its birth. Auckland should have been given a democratic opportunity to vote on the idea at the time. But the leading light of government pressure back then, Rodney Hide, wouldn’t have a bar of it; very undemocratic. It’s very odd that Hide has now changed his “spots” and speaks on behalf of so-called “freedom”. I have yet to hear any contrite comment from him on his pleasure in the totalitarian stance he exercised over Auckland back then.

Cliff Tyler, Silverdale.

Neglected city

Auckland has become a political football in our electoral system. Auckland is too big and has too many seats to not try and gain a majority of them if a political party wants to be the government. Hence, in election year, it is normal to promise the earth and deliver next to nothing. Despite at least the last 14 years of having a prime minister based in Auckland, the city continues to stagnate with ill-considered growth and infrastructure crumbling around us, not forgetting about the violence and the traffic. Auckland as a political force should be calling the shots to ensure what Auckland needs, Auckland gets.

Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

Japanese deterrence

Glen Stanton (NZ Herald, April 17) refers to Japan’s lower incarceration rate compared to ours. While not the complete answer, deterrence is a major factor. Firstly, penalties are much harsher, including the death penalty for some murders. Secondly, prison conditions are also far harsher with none of the comforts and privileges permitted in New Zealand prisons.

Ray Gilbert, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Short & sweet

On Covid

People are having a crack at Christopher Luxon and David Seymour for their Covid comments but take a look at the state of our health system; did Labour really do that well in the long run?

Mark Young, Ōrewa.

On waters

Guess which cup Three Waters is under now? Pick a cup, any cup... Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

How many million dollars did it cost for consultants to come up with the new water plan? Brian Homan, Pakuranga.

The PM says it is “not co-governance and it wasn’t co-governance”. But it is. If it’s not, what is it? Three Waters is becoming a washing machine. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

On CEO

I am looking for a job that pays $630,000 a year. The only requirement is I need to be home by 5pm. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

On beach

I see reported (NZH, Apr. 13) that a shell had been found on Narrowneck Beach. What an amazing discovery. Richard Telford, Lucas Heights.

On TV

I sympathise with those who begrudge the same movies on the box over the Easter break (NZH, Apr. 13); however The Shawshank Redemption is a classic in its own right, and was unfortunate to not win an Oscar, despite its five nominations. John Ford, Taradale.

The Premium Debate

Diana Clement: No free lunch with buy now, pay later

So they’re suggesting the goods are held by the seller until paid off.... wow, now that’s revolutionary (not) I think we used to call it lay-by when I worked in retail. Heather C.

There has never been and never will be a free lunch. That is the basic fundamental problem with the psyche of many today. No one owes you anything. It is up to you to make your own luck. Mark C.

Can I suggest that if people want something, which they can pay off within a few weeks on buy now, pay later, then maybe they could just wait that few weeks and buy with cash? Or am I being a bit too simplistic here? We lived 1000s of years without buy now, pay later, and as soon as it comes, it becomes a necessity. Jeremy T.

I use buy now, pay later all the time - it’s brilliant. I imagine the credit card companies hate buy now, pay later, and are pushing for regulation, because it’s taking away a lot of their potential business, i.e. young people who don’t want to be burdened by interest. Kim B.

Or is it young people getting fooled to think it’s not a line of credit? Most young people I talk to think it’s alright to miss a payment and that it won’t show on their credit history. Harry H.



