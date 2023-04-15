Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Child vaccination rates, ram-raiding and ‘charismatic’ leadership

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The child vaccination rate is dropping. Photo / Wayne Drought

The child vaccination rate is dropping. Photo / Wayne Drought

Letter of the week:

Tragedy that child vaccination rate is dropping

A note to those reluctant to vaccinate their children. In 1921 in the USA there were 200,000 cases of diphtheria. In 1980 there were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand