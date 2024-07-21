Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Inland Revenue and when businesses go bust; disgruntled diner calls out restaurant portions

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
The first liquidator’s report on iconic Auckland restaurant SPQR shows the business owed more than $2 million to Inland Revenue and other creditors. Photo / Alex Burton

The first liquidator’s report on iconic Auckland restaurant SPQR shows the business owed more than $2 million to Inland Revenue and other creditors. Photo / Alex Burton

Maybe the IRD should try tough love

SPQR restaurant’s demise highlights two things (NZ Herald, July 19).

Firstly, the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) is not very good

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand