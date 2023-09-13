Letters: Illiteracy, Singapore model, stadium, Trump call, and food prices

One illiterate child is too many in NZ, writes Judy Bogaard. Photo / 123RF

Learning from our mistakes

Alice Wilson (NZH, 12/9/23) is correct. One illiterate child is too many in NZ. But it’s hardly surprising we now have so much illiteracy when policies over the last 30 and more years have driven the most literate and numerate potential teachers away. Policy brought in Tomorrow’s Schools, with employing boards of trustees; policy got rid of Teachers’ Colleges; policy brought in training service providers with very little experience; policy meant trainees are just bums on seats for the provider; policy brought in distance learning which enabled local people to train but gave no verification on their suitability and provided too little mentor support; policy brought in an emphasis on process learning without knowledge as its base; policy brought in a kind of unitary learning under NCEA without seeing education as a whole provided to individuals. And to top terrible policies off, various governments and the Ministry of Education thought they could do education better, so they vilified teachers and now the best-educated people no longer want to teach because of poor status and pay, set by people who think it’s good policy to pay very little for a very complex task. So while we have many good teachers, reports from authorities over recent years have shown we also now have many teachers who can barely read, write or do enough math to be able to pass on skills, knowledge and understanding. What has the government done in response? Nothing except tinker with curriculum and common practice models. Let’s have a policy now to train and pay the best people to be teachers. And let’s back it up with action for the sake of our kids.

Judy Bogaard, Wairoa

Singapore model

Bernard Walker (NZH, Sept 12) offers insight into Singapore’s high standards of economic performance, criminal justice and education. The point is well made that our status across these areas is poor by comparison. By placing high importance on educational excellence, Singapore has low levels of criminal activity, poverty and unemployment. I know of teachers in despair for the future of our school system and the poor standards that have become the norm. A fundamental duty of a Government is to provide a sound education. As Singapore has demonstrated, the rewards for diligence in this vital function are spread right across society and the economy.

George Williams, Whangamata.

Opt us in

Re “Sports fan leads quest to find best stadium plan” (NZH, Sept 23). The answer is absolutely simple. Just copy Perth’s brilliant Optus Stadium, which seats 60,000 people in large, mostly covered seats. All seats are close to large toilet facilities. Many NZ sports teams have played there and would like an exact copy in Auckland. Just close Avondale race course and build it there — it is so close to many trains for all the spectators to use.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

Trump call

The news that Kim and Putin are meeting to discuss military co-operation underlines the foolishness of abandoning Trump-era policies towards the Hermit Kingdom. Ever the deal-maker, Trump identified Kim as a Millennial, sick of propping up the catastrophic and unsustainable self-reliance policies bequeathed by his father and grandfather. But, of course, the Democrats under Biden took the view that if it was a Trump policy, it must be wrong. If Trump had been re-elected, we would by now be seeing a much less militaristic North Korea, ready to come into the international fold and provide its people with a viable future.

Rob Harris, Dannevirke.

Due credit

It would seem New Zealanders have short memories. Have we forgotten the extraordinary events the present Government has had to deal with in the past six years, apart from the everyday running of the country? Surely some allowance has to be made for dealing with a terrorist attack, a volcanic eruption, a pandemic, weather events off the scale and a global recession. Each of those major events requiring huge amounts of government money being redirected. As New Zealanders we value fairness. So let’s stop looking at the black spot on the white page and instead give credit where credit is due and take a moment to reflect on all we can be grateful for. Take a look at which political parties are committed to keeping our beautiful country beautiful.

Barbara Cameron, Hamilton East.

Preserving heritage

Kate MacNamara (NZH, Sept 12) shows she belongs to the school of knowing the cost of everything and the value of nothing, in her piece on the possible future of the Chateau Tongariro. This Category 1 heritage building of national significance cannot be demolished. It is of immense importance as a record of our architectural heritage and our dreams and aspirations at the time it was built in the 1920s. She puts forward the opinion that it’s not worth spending public money on its seismic strengthening. There are plenty of precedents for public funds upgrading heritage buildings — large sums have been spent on the Auckland Museum, Art Gallery, Town Hall and Civic Theatre; and that’s just in Auckland. Later in the month the Auckland Heritage Festival will showcase the ways heritage enriches our lives. I suggest she attends to gain an understanding that heritage tells us who we are and where we have come from.

Helen Geary, St Mary’s Bay.

Levelling out

Our leaders have entirely the wrong idea about how to solve the problem of potholes. The easy and cheap solution: do nothing about them at all. Over time, traffic wear will cause the roads to deteriorate to the point where the potholes all join up, and hey presto! You have an all-new even road surface again.

Jeff Stone, New Plymouth.

Expense account

The release of the country’s financial position today shows a net debt of $71.4 billion and a large increase in Government expenses. It is a shining light on our leaders and Government and holding them to account. If I were to conduct my finances in the same manner I would be bankrupt. The next Government will need to foster and promote all our export industries including tourism. There needs to be a drastic reduction in governance disbursements and an increase in the use of AI. The country is in a perilous state and to survive and prosper will require great skill.

D M de Lacey, Newmarket.

In excess

David Seymour is criticising (again) the Government for “excessive” borrowing. All governments borrow and much of the “excessive” borrowing came as a result of policies to fight a global pandemic. These kept most businesses above water and people employed. Seymour is known for belittling the dangers of the pandemic but Government policies meant we did not suffer the worst effects of Covid-19 and that most businesses survived. The flood of new immigrants should indicate not everything is as bad as Seymour wants to paint it.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Debt correction

Treasury’s Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu) shows a 50 per cent increase in Government debt for this year and next based on Treasury’s estimates in May — only four months ago. No banks would want to take on a business that was so poor at predicting its cashflow.

Has Treasury caught the “political promises bug” too, when it claims — it will come right in four years if we bump up housing and immigration numbers?

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Minor change

I am struck by the lack of candidates able to make a real difference to the political landscape, especially in the major parties. There is nothing new here: over the past 50 years or so I can count only a handful of politicians who have left a lasting legacy, and none were Prime Ministers. Three are from the Labour Party: Roger Douglas, Richard Prebble and Michael Cullen. Cullen can probably claim to have made the greatest difference through the Super Fund and KiwiSaver. Steven Joyce deserves an honourable mention for driving through high speed broadband, without which the Covid lockdowns would have been intolerable.

The best prospects for true change appear to now lie in the minor parties. It might be argued that the current economic position requires a cautious approach. On the contrary, true change is usually triggered by a crisis, as exemplified by Douglas and Prebble in 1984.

Duncan Simpson, Hobsonville Point.

Short & sweet

On leadership

J Fraser suggests we shouldn’t change the leadership of the country because others are doing it worse. It’s like looking at Wales and Scotland and saying they are worse than the All Blacks, so don’t change anything. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

On concussions

ACC should urgently fund a comprehensive medical study to conclusively confirm or otherwise the long term damage constant sporting head knocks are doing to our brains. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

On attendance

Reading Simon Wilson’s article on Christopher Luxon’s supposed slew of wrong data, I fully support Chris’s analysis. I would have thought regular attendance being defined as being present for 90 per cent is on the money. A. J. Dickason, East Tamaki Heights.

On vaping

Which Chris is brave enough to take vaping out of NZ? J Brown, Henderson.

On polling

Political polls are increasingly suggesting Chris Hipkins’ spin — to project a public image of himself as Mr Ordinary — is succeeding. J. Livingstone, Remuera.

On roads

Memorising pot hole locations is a survival skill many New Zealanders are developing out of necessity. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

