Letters: Migration, election, Jack Tame, safer streets, and All Blacks

Migration issue is still relevant

In the run-up to this election, both major parties have emphatically stated that migration is not an issue for voters. Elections that focus on this issue tend to be very divisive, so no doubt it is more comfortable for National and Labour and other parties to stick to the economy. It may not be an issue for New Zealanders, but it is most definitely one for the many South American students to whom I teach English, and their potential employers. All are graduates (with qualifications ranging from Bachelor’s to Master’s degrees with the occasional PhD). These highly skilled and credentialled students arrive in New Zealand from Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, and Mexico, hoping to find work and experience all the country has to offer, and they are rarely disappointed in the latter. Unanimously, they sing this country’s praises, its beautiful landscapes, its friendly people, and its safety. They are less taken with the visa system. If they have applied for a student visa they have had to find thousands of dollars to pay for their English course upfront, to provide evidence they have sufficient funds for the duration of their visa — this is $1650 per calendar month for Auckland and a little less for other cities and regional centres. My students have, in most cases, saved upwards of $50,000 just to get here. When they arrive after managing to save enough for their application, they discover the 20 hours per week they are permitted to work will not cover rent, food, and other living expenses so their savings are rapidly eroded. If they decide to apply for a work visa, they must seek employment with an accredited employer who is prepared to undertake the considerable paperwork involved in sponsoring them. These students have the skills and qualifications this country badly needs given the mass exodus of many of our finest young minds to Australia and beyond. They are enthusiastic and committed and would made excellent employees. I would like to see the system thoroughly revised so perhaps some of these South Americans and others can realise their potential and New Zealand can benefit from their contribution to our economy, culture, and society.

Alison Cutler, Remuera.

Play the ball

Please can we attack the policy, not the person. How have we got ourselves into the position where attacking the person not the policy counts more than the policies themselves, or the ability to actually deliver what was promised? It started with the Council of Trade Unions front page advertisement where the distortion of the facial features of Christopher Luxon was the main message, rather than the statement underneath. And then we come to Jack Tame and Q+A on Sunday, which I watched, and rather than being sorry I saw the interview, I was glad I did as it showed up Jack Tame’s lack of ability to get the answers he wanted. He got personal rather than sticking to the policies. He gave Luxon very little time to speak and answer the questions put to him. And so, it goes on. Rather than just Labour issuing a pledge card, it felt it was necessary to continue to attack strategy with images on the back of the pledge card. So please, for the sake of some kind of “kindness” can we get back to attacking the policies and not the person.

Robin Harrison, Takapuna.

Lured in

This election is becoming a real worry as voters seem to be taken in by the lure of tax cuts. What is more worrying is the credibility of National’s leaders when they continue to avoid the fine writing on how the country will afford these cuts. Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis are not John Key and Bill English, who both had educational learning and a good understanding of financial management. Whilst Luxon has proven experience in how to run a large business he would have relied on financial advice from his educated team. Willis obviously is a very capable person and has held several senior management roles but doesn’t seem to have had a hands-on financial background. It is one thing to have a view from above but it’s another to make it work on the ground. Numerous promises National are making all scarce on detail. We know from experience that governments often fail with their promises, so it’s a matter of sorting the wheat from the chaff this election.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Deciding vote

What a pickle we are in with elections pending. The wishes and wants are voiced for schools, hospitals, transport, housing and corporate needs all pulled in different directions for and against. And in the background sadly is climate change. Everything else mentioned won’t matter a fig if we are going to ignore the biggest problem of all and that is our use of fossil fuels. Temperatures are rising to unheard of heights and we know that’s just the start. We have a little time left to safeguard our planet, to change our behaviour by expanding safer energy options, thereby stopping our living world from dying. Climate scientist Abby Smith desperately urged in her Herald column last week to “vote for Planet Earth as it can’t”. Her cry also included: “Old people, vote for your mokopuna. Young people, vote for your lives”.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Tame questions

It was interesting watching Jack Tame interviewing Christopher Luxon on Q+A. When asked a question which he didn’t know the answer to, or more importantly didn’t want to answer e.g. “Why won’t you provide your modelling on income expected from the foreign house buyer tax?”. He suddenly has a red face when he needs to have a poker face.

Russ Collins, Takapuna.

Rumblings of discontent

My grandfather had a great saying: “He opens his mouth and lets his belly rumble.” I think that saying applies to Waititi and all the ridiculous statements that he comes out with. A lot of it is just grandstanding and attention seeking and it works.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki

Safer streets

It is sad Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson does not feel safe walking alone in the Auckland CBD at night. My wife and I spent many years in Singapore and not once did we feel this way. The establishment of an additional three safety hubs, as advocated by Ginny Anderson, Minister of Justice and Police, replicating the one set up on Queens Wharf for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, although meritorious, is not enough to solve the problem. It is not only confined to Auckland, but throughout New Zealand and Anderson would do well to look to Singapore for answers. Singapore places great emphasis on crime prevention through education and public awareness campaigns. People are educated on the consequences of criminal activity, which can at times be harsh. Their police are efficient and maintain a high presence in public areas without being too intrusive. People are confident in an efficient, effective criminal justice system. There is a culture of discipline and respect for authority which seems to be lacking in New Zealand. Singapore has a strong economy built by a nation that values education and hard work, providing a high standard of living which helps mitigate the problems of poverty and unemployment, contributing to lower crime rates. All this has come about over decades, not just a policy trotted out during election cycles. Four safety hubs might solve part of the problem of people feeling unsafe in Auckland but Singapore shows that to deal with this problem Anderson will have to dig a little deeper.

Bernard Walker, Papamoa.

The P-words

Many years ago, my father told me that there were only four challenging occupations involving people, and they all began with “p”. They were a priest, a policeman, a publican, and a prostitute. They all did the same thing, listened to people, and tried to solve their problems. He neglected to add politician to the list.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.

Promises, promises

Would it not be nice to have a political party that said the only tax cut we will promise is to remove that obnoxious 15 per cent tax on food, which should never have gone on in the first place? The promises we will make are that we will look hard at the existing tax system and make sure it is more equitable and everyone pays only their fair share. All the future tax take will be used to get the country back on to its feet, the health system, schools, more police, flood damage — the list goes on. Will we ever get such a party?

J Longson, Kawerau.

Short & sweet

On World Cup

Having watched the England-Argentina game in Marseille, I reckon England must be the odds-on favourites to win the Australian Rules World Cup. Laurence Mallon, Te Atatū

On NPC

The best rugby all weekend (and I include the World Cup and Warriors-Penrith match) was the thrill-a-minute tit-for-tat right-to-the-bitter-end NPC match between Auckland and Canterbury. If you missed it be sure to watch the replay. Sadly it was played before a sparse crowd at Eden Park. Brad Weber should be sent to France to replace Finlay Christie who is proving a damp squib well out of his depth. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On fireworks

A long, hot dry summer is predicted. Does anyone think fireworks are a good idea? Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

On haka

I cringe now watching our haka. Back in the day it was done under a minute. We should not even do a war dance when ranked fourth in the world, and unable to back it up. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On Jackson

Maybe Sir Peter Jackson might be happy to spend some of his loose change on purchasing some of Ngati Whatua o Orakei’s coastal land at Devonport to establish the Oneoneroa Regional Coastal Park? Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

The Premium Debate

Angus Morrison: What has Ian Foster actually achieved as coach of the All Blacks?

It doesn’t matter which way you look at it; NZRFU didn’t have the courage to make the choice two years ago. Their behaviour has been disgraceful. Don’t pick the best coach... just the next in line at the old boys club. Mikki S.

What has Foster achieved? Multiple records for all the wrong reasons. Grant C.

Achieved? A darned good salary. David S.

Where are you Mark Robinson, Stewart Mitchell, Patsy Reddy? You told us 12 months ago he had the unanimous support of the NZ Rugby Board. It’s the blind leading the blind. Richard P.

The minute New Zealand Rugby appointed Foster’s successor it took away all incentive for him to go the extra mile. His job is guaranteed until after the conclusion of the World Cup tournament. That outcome is the same whether the ABs win or lose. Colin J.

Foster’s problem is that he has average players by and large, with perhaps just a couple nudging towards the lower side of excellent. You could replace anyone in the side with a better player from the last 10 or 12 years. Pietro E.