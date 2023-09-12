The woman shared how she cuts costs on her grocery bill thanks to her job. Photo / 123RF

Annual food prices were 8.9 per cent higher in August 2023 than in August 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

”The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

“Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and six-pack yoghurt were the largest drivers within grocery food.

”In August 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures,” Mitchell said.

On a monthly basis, food prices rose 0.5 per cent in August 2023 compared with July 2023. After adjusting for seasonal effects, they were up 0.4 per cent.

“Prices for fruit and vegetables such as tomatoes, grapes, cucumbers, and nectarines contributed the most to the overall monthly rise,” Mitchell said.

The following list shows each food group’s price rise for the year ended August 2023, in order of their contribution to the overall movement:

Grocery food prices increased 10.6 per cent

Restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 8.9 per cent

Meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 8 per cent

Non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 9.1 per cent

Fruit and vegetables prices increased 5.4 per cent.







