Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Health Minister should visit a hospital; war on drugs fails; empty Kāinga Ora state houses

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
'The Health Minister should visit Hawke's Bay Hospital and talk to staff.'

'The Health Minister should visit Hawke's Bay Hospital and talk to staff.'

Letter of the week

Actually visit a hospital? Yes Minister

Alex Spence’s article on the safety of our health system (Weekend Herald, Jan 13) referenced the 35-page Te Whatu Ora report into issues

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand