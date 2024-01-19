'The Health Minister should visit Hawke's Bay Hospital and talk to staff.'

Letter of the week

Actually visit a hospital? Yes Minister

Alex Spence’s article on the safety of our health system (Weekend Herald, Jan 13) referenced the 35-page Te Whatu Ora report into issues at Hawke’s Bay Hospital radiology department.

I’ve read the report. It identifies 12 areas of technical issues with the IT systems and applications supporting the radiology department and yet neither of the two sponsors for the report, nor any of the 11 people interviewed for the report appear, from the title for their roles, to have responsibilities or qualifications for technical systems or applications.

This despite the writer of the report that was the catalyst for the Te Whatu Ora report stating that inadequate and poorly maintained systems contribute to the issues raised and investigated.

This appears to be a classic case of “a report was written so we need to engage another team who don’t quite have expertise in all areas addressed by the report to comment on the report”. Seems like a classic example from that classic TV programme Yes Minister.

Some of the issues are reported to be planned to be addressed by February 2024. This is an ideal opportunity for the new Minister of Health to ask for an update by the end of February on those planned actions and also an update at the same time on actions for the rest of the recommendations to resolve not only the technical issues but the broader process and culture issues.

He might even be able to take the time to visit the radiology department and talk to the staff. That in itself would show that they are now being listened to.

Jon Eriksen, Parnell.

Drug war

The Weekend Herald reports that ‘Kiwis consume record amounts of cocaine as drug cartels and gangs flood market’ (Jan 13).

When are we going to wake up to the fact that we will never be able to stop people taking drugs? It’s counter-productive to even try to stop them.

All we’re doing is wasting resources and enriching criminals.

Expensive drugs mean more shoplifting and less money left for kids.

Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

Sex offence stats

I found the article by Tracy Neal on rape convictions disturbing enough but I was particularly disappointed by the graph showing what appears to be a dramatic decrease in the number of sexual assault offences reported to police since 2022 (NZ Herald, Jan 18).

First, I doubt very much if the actual number has decreased much at all but the graph actually shows the reported number is still 7 per cent higher than five years ago. Further, rather than apparently being a dramatic decrease since 2021, it is really only 14 per cent, which may well be a result of the difficulty in prosecution.

I would have thought the medical reports in the case highlighted would have been adequately powerful for prosecution and would hope the new Government and Police Minister would be addressing this issue as a priority.

Rod Lyons, Kumeū.

Building unity

Ngira Simmonds’ article (NZ Herald, Jan 17) outlines the conversation Kīngitanga hopes to lead at a hui organised for this weekend to promote unity and national identity.

I think most of us would have to disagree with even the starting point: ‘What it means to be a bicultural nation.’ We are not a bicultural nation.

Not only are we a multicultural nation but many/most of us have multicultural heritage. Simmonds then goes on to explain Te iwi Māori are ready to lead through mana motuhake and there is nothing to fear here.

For many of us, democratic government is a taonga. It is why we choose to continue to live in this country.

Sadly unity can only be built on things we agree on.

Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

Empty state houses

I think that the New Zealand Government should immediately offer to take in 1000 families from Palestine.

Evidently Kāinga Ora have 3906 houses vacant so we could immediately offer them a warm, dry home and most importantly somewhere safe to live far away from the incessant bombing in Gaza. Until her recent misdemeanour, Golriz Ghahraman was an example of how refugees can excel and flourish here if given a chance.

If it gets out internationally that NZ has reached out to help the Palestinians this way then before long I imagine other Western countries will follow our example.

The world simply can’t sit back and let these people suffer. We should do something significant to help and in my view, it will be a win/win as these people will fill much-needed jobs so this will actually help our economy too.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Where’s my MP?

Just reading about Christopher Luxon’s three areas of focus for his MPs, shared at the National Party caucus gathering in Christchurch.

The first one, “I want you to be very focused on your electorate …. ”.

I am just hoping Chris sets an example, I live in Botany and am not aware of anything he has done for Botany since being our MP.

I walk past his electorate office regularly and have never seen him there, or anywhere else around Botany.

I have seen Simeon Brown frequently and am very impressed at what he has done for Pakuranga.

A J Dickason, Tamaki Heights.

Gaming the system

I find it hard to believe, but I’m sure I heard Prime Minister Christopher Luxon tell the nation that politics is a “team sport”.

I suppose that means that politics is more like rugby and less like tennis. But rugby and tennis are sports; they are games.

So is the Prime Minister telling us that governing the country is a “sport”? Is national politics just a game?

Peter D Graham, Helensville.

Bumpy ride

Auckland’s quiet suburban streets are being systematically overrun by a new menace.

Speed bumps are now competing with plastic cones to pollute our natural environment and cause havoc where there once was none.

Who asks for these concrete monstrosities? How many lives are they saving? Who is paying for them?

And when are the cones and one-way lights ever going to go? Are they just a cover for jobs not done because crews don’t turn up?

Isn’t there an influencer who can, on behalf of the ratepayers, rein in Auckland Transport’s profligate spending? Don’t the people get any say in where their money goes?

Mary Tallon, Huia.

Apples and oranges

The media are wondering where all the apples are gone. Aside from Cyclone Gabrielle walloping the East Coast, it is not currently our domestic apple season.

The best new season NZ apple to enjoy is the SweeTango in February, then the Royal Gala is at its best from March, followed by a heap of other varieties come April. Make use of our stonefruit, melons, and Summer Kiss orange season in January.

The Farmers’ Markets are usually a good indication of excess stock and what is in season. For example, I would not buy imported apples this time of the year from stores, all that does is distort matters.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

A quick word

Surely the elephant in the room regarding empty state houses is just how many houses does Winz (the taxpayer) pay the rent for while these state houses sit empty? More investigation’s required.

Brenda Barnes, St Heliers.

Priority 1: Order two brand new Cook Strait ferries. Priority 2: Fix broken infrastructure. Priority 3: Ban smoking, boxing and kickboxing. Priority 4: All of the above.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Last weekend we took the Mercedes into downtown Auckland. After a very pleasant walk around the harbour we enjoyed dinner and (quite a lot) of fine New Zealand wine. Cost of parking - zero. Cost of using the clean, comfortable, prompt and efficient Mercedes bus - less than $10.

Peter and Chris Thompson, Rothesay Bay.

Wellington City Council is facing a water shortage crisis due to 44 per cent of drinking water being lost. At the same time we have two-term ex-Wellington mayor Celia Wade-Brown becoming a Member of Parliament thanks to the Green Party. Doesn’t rain, but it pours.

Brian McLachlan, Whangārei.

Why can a person shoplift a trolley full of goods from a supermarket and not even be stopped, but a person who shoplifts from a clothing store gets prosecuted? It doesn’t make sense. Perhaps it is time to have all supermarket check-outs manned.

R. Edgar, Mt. Albert.

Maybe after the recent unfortunate incidents involving the Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, James Shaw and Marama Davidson (especially the latter) may learn that their criticism of others could be better without being self-righteous and holier than thou.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.

How nice to see the smirk missing from Marama Davidson’s face.

Ron Hoares, Wellsford.

Wouldn’t it be more in accordance with Green Party principles to shoplift only from recycle boutiques?

Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

If Scotties Boutique are being so kind, as Golriz Ghahraman says, why are they pressing charges? Can’t they just drop the case? The poor girl has suffered enough.

B Green, Kohimarama.

Is it because Australia is short of nurses that they are enticing our nurses over the Ditch with better pay and conditions. So one wonders where have all their nurses gone if things are so great.

Peter Reekie, Whangamatā.

I’ve never understood the need to include a daily Bible passage in your otherwise avowedly secular publication. If the intention is to provide some moral guidance for the masses, Thursday’s message: “whoever marries a woman who is divorced commits adultery” merely serves to remind us that the present monarch and ‘defender of the faith’ is in serious violation of that supposed guidance.

Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

A gluten-intolerant Virgoan living in Hamilton can expect some strife this year. Steve Braunias’ horror-scope recommends avoiding gluten-free and the Tron.

Chris Kiwi, Mt Albert.

Alan Walker complains about exorbitant parking charges (NZ Herald, Jan 18) when he is visiting flash CBD restaurants. Here’s an idea Alan. How about catching the bus and if you don’t live close to a bus stop, drive and park near the bus stop. That’s what buses are for - to avoid the deliberately high parking charges. You may even enjoy the journey!

Marion Howie, Epsom.