Greens leaders failed Golriz

I believe Golriz Ghahraman, trauma and work-related stresses can do that. I earnestly hope that now that she is out of politics, she can in future find security, peace and happiness.

Why, though, did the Greens leadership, knowing full well the facts of her case, leave it to her to make such painful personal public explanations. Why did they fail to protect her?

Many questions and to date no adequate responses from them. This represents a shocking failure of political leadership and an insensitive, ill-advised legal personnel safety responsibility lapse on their part.

If Marama Davidson and James Shaw had acted as they should have, and as the law requires of leaders dealing with deeply personal trauma and stress, her lapses would have never been allowed to be debated or even discussed in the public arena.

Golriz is owed a full and public apology from Davidson and Shaw. She would be well advised to seek legal advice on any further actions for their lapses that are justified.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Stress triggers confusion

The co-leader of the Green Party James Shaw has stated that whilst in Parliament, Golriz Ghahraman has been subject to death threats and also threats of physical and sexual violence - pretty much continuously.

We can only imagine the extreme stress she has been under long-term. And we can only hope that the finger-pointing and putting-down will cease and be replaced with support and understanding for her.

Extreme stress triggers confusion. Support, understanding and wellbeing is what she badly needs and deserves.

Carl Rosel, Freemans Bay.

Strange shoplifting allegations

So Golriz Ghahraman has resigned from Parliament after three shoplifting allegations and she blames a decline in mental health for her actions.

Quite strange that her mental health only saw her allegedly shoplift from high-end boutiques.

Mark Young, Ōrewa

Avoiding urban sprawl

I rarely agree with Simon Wilson’s opinion pieces but January 16’s is an exception.

In particular his criticism of National’s “greenfield” housing plans. The last thing Auckland needs is more urban sprawl. The days of a “quarter-acre pavlova paradise” are long gone.

By the time Auckland became one city, the damage done by a lack of central planning was well-embedded. We now need to consolidate with apartment housing around shopping centres and transport routes.

On the other hand, the suggestion to visit Sydney and Melbourne for ideas is pointless. They each have populations the size of New Zealand, and can do things that we are simply not big enough to fund, particularly after Labour’s billions spent for nothing. Adelaide would be a better example for our immediate needs.

Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

Exorbitant CBD parking

I am writing to express my concern regarding the escalating parking costs in downtown and central Auckland, specifically in areas such as Britomart and other Wilson carpark buildings.

While our city boasts an array of great restaurants, the exorbitant expenses associated with parking are casting a shadow on the dining experience and significantly impacting local businesses.

It is disheartening to note that the cost of parking has reached a point where it rivals the price of a full meal at many of the restaurants in the area. This financial burden not only affects individuals and families looking to enjoy a night out, but also takes a toll on the vitality of our city’s main thoroughfare, Queen Street.

The correlation between high parking costs and the decline in foot traffic along Queen St is undeniable. As patrons weigh the expense of parking against the enjoyment of a meal at one of the city’s eateries, they may opt for alternatives or choose to dine at home or in areas with more affordable parking options. This trend has undoubtedly contributed to the challenges faced by businesses along Queen St.

In order to foster a vibrant and thriving downtown atmosphere, it is imperative that steps be taken to address the issue of exorbitant parking fees.

Addressing these concerns not only benefits individual patrons but also contributes to the overall economic health of our downtown area. As we work towards creating an inviting environment for residents and visitors alike, it is crucial that we prioritise accessibility and affordability to ensure the continued success of our city’s vibrant dining scene.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

A Brash claim

Simplifying things as Don Brash wants us to do (NZ Herald, January 17) means then if we are simplifying people’s rights, Te Tiriti is about maintaining the rights negotiated in good faith by the indigenous people of New Zealand.

Not taking them away as intimated in Dr Brash’s suggestion.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Supermarket solution

Your correspondent Duncan Simpson (NZ Herald, January 17) surely hit the nail on the head with these two duopolistic supermarket chains, which in practice are just one big monopoly.

Maybe we will see the Government opening up the gates for other and in particular smaller food and necessity operators who are a bit less driven by greed and profits, whilst contributing a bit more kindly within the community that supports their bottom line.

Rene Blezer, Taupō.