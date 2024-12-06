Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Greed is killing the great game of rugby; the reality of reducing the road toll

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
'At 87 I look at the sad greed now with managers seeking large payments and destroying the game I love.' Photo / Photosport

'At 87 I look at the sad greed now with managers seeking large payments and destroying the game I love.' Photo / Photosport

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

Greed is killing this great game

Gregor Paul reports on payments to the English Rugby chief executive of $1.5 million plus a bonus of $700,000 despite the RFU losing over $80 million, causing large numbers of staff to be made redundant (NZ Herald, Dec

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand