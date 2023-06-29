About 300 people gathered on Victoria University of Wellington's Hunter Lawn to protest cuts to the faculty. Photo / Azaria Howell

Loss to science

As a former graduate, staff member and alumnus, I’m gobsmacked to hear restructuring at Victoria University could spell the loss of world-leading geoscience expertise. The late geomorphologist Sir Charles Cotton, KBE, would turn in his grave. Cotton was one of the leading scientists New Zealand has produced. There is even a building named in his honour. Following his legacy was Professor Paul Vella and Professor Bob Clark, who was instrumental in developing the university’s Antarctic Explorations programme with Professor Peter Barrett. The university was also home to Harold Wellman, known for work on plate tectonics and his discovery of the South Island’s Alpine Fault, and Professor Harvey Franklin, internationally-renowned geographer, academic, writer and researcher. On the back of such expertise, the university’s Kelburn campus became the centre of geosciences and meteorology, with the New Zealand Geological Survey and the former New Zealand Meteorological Service at the top of the hill. The environment was buzzing in the 1970s and the staff club was a hive of learned discussion. Harold Wellman often held forth on his ideas on plate tectonics, leading to vigorous discussions. This legacy and growth of fine geoscience research... only to be destroyed by bean-counting university managers?

Professor Jim Salinger, Queenstown.

Starry-eyed wonder

After all the negatives being expressed by Opposition politicians and others about the state of our children’s education, it was heartwarming to experience and read how our amazing teachers have incorporated science, social sciences, mathematics, literacy, technology, and art in their teaching, using Matariki as the central theme, in order to teach the basics and create a beautiful display of the pupils’ work as a celebration of Matariki. The children’s work is presently being exhibited at the Ōrākei Bay Village in Auckland.

Therese Rennie, Ōrākei.

The record shows

The Government’s tax take in 2022 topped $100 billion, powered by a lift in corporate profits, wage growth and low unemployment, with the inevitable lift of 1.7 per cent increase in GDP in the last two quarters, and is on track to increase that significantly in 2023. That the Labour Government kept nigh on everyone employed and saved countless lives while protecting the vast majority of others in the global pandemic was a miracle enough in itself. To remove them from office in October would literally be like killing the goose that laid the golden egg.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Meaningful engagement

According to the Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities Act, statutory operating principles include “having early and meaningful engagement with communities affected” by proposed developments. However, the Kāinga Ora proposals to concentrate nearly 200 individual individuals in public housing in the heart of a relatively small village have been, or are likely to be approved by the council without public notification, and without the formal community engagement outlined in Kāinga Ora’s Partnership and Engagement Framework. This has also happened in other areas of the country. If a government department so flagrantly ignores its own statutory framework, and there is no one to hold them to account, where is the justice?

Jenny Collison, Kerikeri.

Divide and rule

Thank you, Gary Gotlieb, (NZ Herald, June 28) for using your experience and wit to shine a light on the tactics being used by Christopher Luxon and the National Party to drum up votes. Does the National Party really believe that giving the better-off tax cuts and spending millions of dollars on increasing the prison muster is going to do anything except increase social unrest? Due to an impending climate crisis, and other factors such as the increasing wealth divide, some young people are already showing nihilistic tendencies. As the election draws nearer, I hope Luxon will be closely questioned about what research, knowledge, and experience he is using to back up his policies.

Barbara Grace, Grey Lynn.

National leader Christopher Luxon (centre), flanked by Police spokesman Mark Mitchell (left) and Justice spokesman Paul Goldsmith, talking tough on law and order. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Flick pass

It is important for the community around the mountain and the protection of the assets that Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) is able to continue to operate the lifts this coming winter season. The Government support will ensure that. However, it’s totally unacceptable that it should protect creditors and shareholders. Therefore, lifetime pass holders should not have free access to the mountain. It’s time creditors and shareholders accept that RAL is insolvent, and most of the debts are written off to ensure a secure future for the mountain.

Chris Kaelin, Te Awamutu.

Taking a toll

Christopher Luxon’s proposal to review the payment of the toll on the new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway, if National gets into power, is a bad move. The existing toll is already $4.80 daily and trucks pay $9.60. Another toll would double these costs. I presume he will also review Transmission Gully, where no tolls are paid currently. The north has waited a long time for a decent road to remove congestion at the notorious Hill St intersection. Any decision that will add costs to northern commuters and trucks servicing the north is a kick in the guts to the region.

Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

Idealogical dens

Your correspondent Gavan O’Farrell is mistaken if he believes, as implied in his letter (NZ Herald, June 28), the common myth that universities are centres of left-wing ideological indoctrination. Academics often devote 80-plus hours per week to their specialty, and they have neither the time nor the mental energy to care about influencing the personal prejudices of their hundreds of students. Students’ work is marked on whether it is well thought out, well-referenced, well-reasoned, well-argued, and well-written.

Bradley Cryderman, Tauranga.

Road to ruin

Great North Rd, Grey Lynn - a major arterial road that currently functions extremely well for all users - is destined to become a congested mess unless the mayor follows his instincts and demands that Auckland Transport puts the $30 million-plus cost to better use in flood-ravaged areas. To create two cycle lanes the flush median will be lost, and every right-turning vehicle will block the lane, causing all-day congestion. There will be fewer bus stops and 100 fewer parking spaces. AT cites community support but its consultation is distorted by the organised voting of the cycle lobby - whose members could easily use the quiet Crummer Rd, which runs parallel. My apartment looks out over Great North Rd and I can see that the only beneficiaries of AT’s idealistic plan are a very small number of cyclists.

Tony Waring, Grey Lynn.

Wrong turn

What on Earth are Mayor Brown and the Auckland Council thinking? We all know just how hard-up the council is; owing billions and selling off blue-chip shares in the airport. The need for a $30 million cycleway from Ponsonby Rd to Grey Lynn should be at the bottom of the list, let alone the estimated loss of 100 car parks. Council and AT continue to spend like drunken sailors on shore leave, even though they are broke.

Bruce Kay, Hillsborough.

Risky tourism

It has become fashionable to mock rich folk involved in high-risk tourism in space or underwater. Yet we remain silent on all those who have died climbing the world’s highest mountains. Everest alone has claimed over 300; 12 of those deaths this year. Most of those who die are wealthy adventurers, or they are the Sherpas and guides who assist them.

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Catcalling

The letter about the young pharmacist insisting the cat had to come in and pick up his own heart pills was really funny (NZ Herald, June 28). I’m guessing the cat must have had a “person-sounding” name for the pharmacist to call out, but I’m hoping he had a name like Sausage, Grumpy, or Big Boy.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Short & sweet

On China

New Zealand needs China for trade. China needs New Zealand as the soft underbelly of Five Eyes. A marriage made in heaven. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

On rugby

Sideline intimidation at schoolboy rugby games is not a recent phenomenon. The 1960s had numerous ugly spectator affrays and abuse of refs. Play a violent contact sport... expect a crowd reaction. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On EVs

You would think Labour MPs have more important issues than which National MPs have received the EV tax rebate. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On Reid

Liam Reid gave up all rights and privileges when he committed his heinous crimes and deserves everything that life in a medium- to high-risk incarcerating facility throws at him. Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

On roads

Would it not make more economic sense to put cycleways and busways on hold, and concentrate on improving the quality of the roads we already have? Bob Wichman, Botany.

On grammar

The joy of our English language was on display in the listings for TV programmes. Without the comma, we are in for the delight of viewing You’ve Been Scammed by Nigel Latta. Oh, dear. Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead

The Premium Debate

Richard Prebble: Hipkins’ China visit is Mission Impossible

It all comes down to trade. It’s a great Kiwi political myth that a country our size can be truly independent. I don’t think even the people believe it. But we are hypocrites. When China becomes a threat, we will run to traditional allies. They know that. They don’t really care. They just put up with the grandstanding and the excuses not to pay our way because we don’t really matter. We are no threat to anyone but we are not truly independent and never have been. David M.

I agree that New Zealand is not truly independent, however, we are more independent than the UK and Australia, who will sacrifice their citizens by following the USA into any rash war they blunder into. We can be more independent like Switzerland but this is not where we want to be, more akin to Canada is where we are and should be. Kushlan S.

Comparing New Zealand to Switzerland in the same breath as talking about China does my head in. I do not even know where to begin or whether it is worth beginning anything in reply to this comment. Roy H.

Well, Roy, you could begin with the fact that, by the end of WWII, the Nazis still had plenty of tanks and planes - courtesy of Switzerland - but no fuel to put in them. No doubt if the Swiss could have manufactured fuel in exchange for even more gold, they would have. Phillip P.

I do not know why Hipkins bothered going on these trips when he is not going to be prime minister in three months. He would be better off spending his remaining time in New Zealand showing the public he is trying to fix all the problems. Stuart C.

What a throwaway comment, Stuart. Maybe you should learn the importance of international trade and bilateral agreements with our strongest trading allies. Laurie W.