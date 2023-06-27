Richard Prebble: China trip is Chris Hipkins’ Mission: Impossible

OPINION

Good morning, Mr Hipkins. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to travel to Beijing and persuade President Xi Jinping that China has no greater friend. Then travel to Lithuania and also persuade the Nato leaders summit that New Zealand is a reliable friend.

The impossibility of the PM’s mission is illustrated by the question, does he agree with President Biden that Xi is a dictator? If Hipkins had said “yes”, he might as well have cancelled his visit to China. By saying “no”, he has raised concerns about New Zealand’s commitment to democratic values.

The growing conflict between The United States and China is forcing New Zealand to make choices that the Government does not want to make.

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of this country’s total exports of goods and services.

The Chinese Government could easily boost trade and increase the number of Chinese tourists. China could provide enough students that our universities would be recruiting staff, instead of firing them.

Just as easily, the Chinese Government could do the opposite.

New Zealand supports the United Nations rules-based order. New Zealand is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence pact. We also have a military security pact with Australia.

On the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website is New Zealand’s foreign policy position on everything from climate change to disarmament. Everything except our response to the contest between China and the US.

New Zealand’s policy towards China can only be inferred from actions. The Beehive press release announcing the PM’s visit to China makes no mention of the international realignment caused by the contest between the US and China.

The Beehive is yet to issue a press release explaining the reasons for the Prime Minister’s visit to Nato. In his weekly press conference, Hipkins said it was to co-ordinate our response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He made no mention of the US-led military alliance’s intention to become active in the Pacific.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins must be clear when speaking with President Xi Jinping that our values are liberal democratic, writes Richard Prebble. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Both Labour and National have claimed New Zealand has an independent foreign policy, but what that means is not clear.

In five years, Jacinda Ardern made one 24-hour visit to China. John Key made seven state visits.

Key believed New Zealand is too dependent on our trade with China. He made getting a free-trade agreement with India a high priority, and led a large business delegation to India. Ardern never visited India, and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta visited only this year.

New Zealand has become more dependent on China. And now, there is zero chance of a free-trade agreement with India.

Mahuta claims New Zealand’s foreign policy is influenced by tikanga Māori, and that New Zealand’s relationship with China is like the relationship between a taniwha and a dragon. She says Te Ao Māori (the Māori world view) is like the Confucian and Taoist world view.

What policy analysts in Beijing and Washington make of this can only be imagined. I cannot decide whether Mahuta is talking drivel or is brilliant.

The result of these incomprehensible statements is that New Zealand has not joined any of the military alliances the US is assembling to encircle China.

Defence Minister Andrew Little says that unless we become an associate member of the Aukus pact, our defence forces will not be able to acquire the equipment they need to be effective.

It is believed that Hipkins does not favour membership, or at least not before the election.

The PM can tell President Xi that China has no better friend in the West than New Zealand.

Norman Kirk recognised the Communist regime in December 1972, seven years before the United States. New Zealand has acknowledged that Taiwan is part of China.

In 2004, when China was facing various challenges, New Zealand was the first developed country to support its accession to the World Trade Organisation by concluding bilateral negotiations.

Hipkins must be clear when speaking with President Xi that our values are liberal democratic. Values always trump trade. If China forces us to choose, we will always choose our values.

The Prime Minister’s message to Nato must be that the best way to deter aggression everywhere is for Nato to ensure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is defeated.

Our foreign policy towards China should not be a secret. New Zealand should not be afraid to say we do not want a great-power contest in our front yard. We are China’s best friend in the West. It is good for the West that China has a friend. New Zealand seeks to assist China’s peaceful rise.

New Zealand must also do whatever is required to ensure we have a defence force capable of working with our traditional allies.

Let us all wish Hipkins success on his mission impossible.

This message will self-destruct on Saturday October 14 at 7 pm.

- Richard Prebble is a former leader of the Act Party and a former member of the Labour Party.



