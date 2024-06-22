Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Fugitive dad Tom Phillips is a criminal; Alfa Carbine firearms and high-profile crimes

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Fugitive father Tom Phillips and his three children, Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

Fugitive father Tom Phillips and his three children, Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

Letter of the week

Fugitive father is no Robin Hood

Kenneth Lynch’s inane letter proves conclusively there are people in New Zealand who can be fooled into believing anything (HoS, Jun 16).

No

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand