Alleged table hog, Hawke's Bay Today deputy editor Mark Story, outstayed his welcome at Smith's cafe in Ahuriri. Photo / Warren Buckland

Letter of the week

Storm in a coffee cup

I can see both sides of the Herald on Sunday article “Journo gets cafe cold shoulder”.

It is also annoying for genuine cafe goers who have organised to meet friends at their favourite cafe for lunch, only to find that there is no room for them due to so many tables occupied by one person on their phone, with their laptop open and with one empty coffee cup.

This is a common sight. Perhaps they should get a Coffee To Go and sit and do their online business at a more sensible place, their local library perhaps if there is space, considering they seem to be unable to do this activity in their own home.

That would apply especially to the ones I have overheard, clearly organising online dates.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Runaway dad is not a criminal

Re the embarrassing case of Tom Phillips, his three children, and attempts to hunt them down.

My hope for this blot on NZ law is that the offices of the Solicitor-General and Attorney-General can co-operate in putting a recommendation to the Governor-General for a, very rare, free pardon for this unfortunate part-family of four.

Normally, I am strongly pro-police and tend to excuse most seeming missteps as “we are all human”. However, in this case, I consider that the police have manufactured this seemingly strong family man into a “Robin Hood” variant-type criminal.

This is on the basis of memory of Herald reports after the four returned from a camping trip in the bush, a few years ago.

As I recall, Mr Phillips was treated as a criminal and threatened being charged for the costs of a police search that had, seemingly unknown to him, been launched by air, land and sea for them.

Now, this father has three children growing up as seeing him/them as victims of long-term police persecution and continuing to be hunted.

If community support (manufacturing criminals out of others) sees the hunted four still at large after this latest man-and-girls-hunt, I hope some full adults can clean up the case, permanently, on the basis of justice, if not strict law.

Kenneth Lynch, Northcross.

Charge gun buyers

Interesting to understand from the recent article “Straw buyers bought 13 guns in 3 months” (HoS, Jun 9) the ease with which criminals are able to obtain firearms (HoS, June 9).

I wonder if we changed the gun laws to convict anyone supplying such a “straw gun” so that they could be charged as an accomplice to an offender should that offender cause injury or death to someone using one of their provided guns?

They would thus be culpable and face a sentence similar to that received by the final user as they have knowingly supplied an illegal firearm to an unlicensed person and are aware that severe injury or death to other people is one of the possible outcomes.

Paul Schon, Browns Bay.

Money management

In his opinion writing “Life on the slow side” Liam Dann says he wouldn’t be so rude to call Boomers stingy, and then continues to do so in a roundabout way (HoS, Jun 9).

Those born between 1946 and 1964 have every right to spend or save their money as they see fit.

Aesop’s fable The Ant and the Grasshopper comes to mind. Even though it was written more than 2000 years ago it’s just as relevant today - the moral lesson being work hard and save for the future and then you won’t find yourself relying on others.

No one knows what life has in store for them, and getting old comes with a whole lot of unknowns. Those who have savings can often lessen the intensity of what befalls them, so good on them for being prudent with their money.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Covid incredulity

I’ve just read the Herald on Sunday editorial about the ongoing threat of Covid infection and find David Seymour’s comments unbelievable.

Where on Earth does he get his information from? Covid has no more “subsided” than the daily rising and falling of the tides. I was reminded immediately of Donald Trump telling America that the “Chinese flu” was nothing to be concerned about, just before it killed around 300,000 of the citizens he was supposed to protect.

Also, it’s not up to Seymour to decide when sick children or employees should stay home, that’s the role of those who care for them.

He really needs to do his homework before issuing such idiotic statements.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

No garden of Eden

I am sceptical about the true cost of Eden Park and how it might be funded, I won’t be surprised if the final cost is closer to the $800 million mark or more.

The other cost to add to Eden Park should be any future bailouts from the council. I believe both Auckland stadium project options would need taxpayer money in some form and if that is the case, the public should be informed and have a say in what option they would prefer.

The reality is that for either stadium to be viable it would need the support of Auckland’s three sporting codes, who I presume would prefer to play at a rectangular stadium which enables a better fan experience.

It might be this reason that Auckland FC and the Warriors may be hesitant to move to Eden Park given cricket is played there as well. Cricket at Eden Park just doesn’t feel like cricket, the capacity is too big for the majority of games and the straight boundaries feel like playing on State Highway 1.

Why can’t Auckland have a dedicated oval and a dedicated downtown rectangular stadium, which could breathe life into the CBD that it so desperately needs - other cities in NZ have done this. Cricket could be played in many areas across Auckland - some locations that would make a great ground would be North Harbour Stadium, Victoria Park or Auckland Domain.

It could have grass embankments, a grandstand and light towers. A ground capacity of around 20,000 would be ideal, with room to add temporary seating for the one-off bigger games. We don’t need a big cricket stadium in this country, as it would seldom sell out.

Food for thought: the largest cricket ground in London is Lord’s and its capacity is only 30,000.

Tristan Cullen, Wānaka.

Cafe manners

Time to leave the cafe is when you’re asked to leave, without complaining, but if you’re a polite person you’ll probably leave no more than 10 minutes after you have finished eating and drinking. But you know, if you’re a journalist or influencer, feel free to hop on your soapbox and bad mouth whoever you want regardless of reality.

