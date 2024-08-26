Ken Graham, Greenlane.

Privatising power

The real reason we have an energy crisis comes down to one big thing, privatisation.

When the previous National Government substantially privatised power supply it set in motion our current under-investment in new electricity generation, particularly renewable.

In the two decades since, the big four power companies have paid out nearly $11 billion in dividends to shareholders here and overseas. That’s nearly two and a half times what they’ve invested in developing new power generation capacity.

In other words instead of investing in new electricity generation the power companies have mostly concentrated on keeping supply tight, thus increasing their enormous profits and keeping their shareholders happy.

When a dry year reduces hydro capacity, this profiteering then sends energy prices soaring. It’s not in the power companies’ interest to pour most of the income generated into building new capacity. This will only lower prices, and thus their profits.

Any benefit the Crown gets from shareholding in these companies is greatly outweighed by the damage high electricity costs do to business and households.

This is another stark lesson in why we must stop privatising strategic assets like power, transport and water.

The notion that a state-owned enterprise must operate as a profitable business mitigates against proper long-term investment. Power supply is too vital for this short-sighted neo-liberal thinking.

Power must be fully owned and operated by the state and the priority must be investing in sustainable green generation capacity, not profits and high shareholder dividends.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland CBD.

Tana reminder

People who call for Darleen Tana’s expulsion from Parliament should really think again.

Tana is just one of a number of Green MPs who have committed indiscretions from even before the last election. These include Elizabeth Kerekere quitting the party pre-election after accusations of bullying. Then there was the incident of Julie Anne Genter standing over and shouting at Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey in Parliament. In January, Golriz Ghahraman stepped down after being caught shoplifting.

Darleen Tana should really stay in Parliament as testimony and reminder to the dysfunctional nature of the Green Party. She would also perform a valuable function in reminding the electorate of the ineffectiveness of the MMP system when somebody can stay on in Parliament without even being voted in except by her party faithful.

In this case, having got her in, they can’t seem to get her out.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Beating banks

If ever there was a time for Kiwis to get behind our very own Kiwibank and stop the flow of billions of dollars of profits across the Tasman every year, then this is it.

For too many years now we Kiwis have been supporting those Australian banks to the detriment of our own bank.

We can stop that very simply, it’s not hard to do. Simply open a Kiwibank account tomorrow and start using it and gradually close your Australian bank accounts.

If we do this en masse then our government will not have to inject as much capital to boost Kiwibank.

If we do it right, then they will not have to inject any capital at all. Come on Kiwis – we can do this.

Jim Heyder, Takapuna.

Dame Lydia

Lisa Carrington has one, as does Valerie Adams, for their feats as champion athletes in their respective sports.

Now surely it is the time for Lydia Ko to be presented with the distinguished title of Dame. She has represented New Zealand on the golfing fairways of the world with grace and humility, her record may never be surpassed say seasoned journalists.

From the world’s number one as an amateur and professional to the holder of every Olympic medal and numerous victories, she has done it all.

Golf NZ needs to place her name forward to cap a remarkable career like the aforementioned women above.

Evern Keenan, Hamilton.



