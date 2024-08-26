Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Energy crisis a result of privatising power companies; local council wasteful spending; Darleen Tana should stay as MP

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Former Green list MP Darleen Tana in her seat at the back of the debating chamber, known as Siberia. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Green list MP Darleen Tana in her seat at the back of the debating chamber, known as Siberia. Photo / Mark Mitchell

PM’s right on council wastage

Good on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for telling councils to focus on their core responsibilities and do them well. It’s well overdue and about time someone of his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand