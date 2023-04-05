Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Election promises, climate mitigation, Jacinda Ardern, lobbyists and airport shares

NZ Herald
12 mins to read
This year's general election will be held in October. Photo / Bevan Conley, File

This year's general election will be held in October. Photo / Bevan Conley, File

An honest plea

We have an election in October, just seven months away. There is no accountability from all our elected politicians to fulfil their promises to us when they get into power. We just

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand