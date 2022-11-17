Letters: Education decline, more MPs, Laura Fergusson Trust, fossil fuels, and tangi convoys

Are reports of our declining education standards 'overblown'? Photo / 123rf, File

Decline into poverty

Correspondent Kushlan Sugathapala suggests (NZ Herald, November 14) the publicised decline in our education system is possibly “overblown”. International comparison tests however reveal NZ education standards, once the world’s best, are now third world status. The concern is growing truancy in recent years is impacting on academic achievement. The Government rightly has the ambition to eliminate child poverty, yet growing truancy will ensure many children will be deprived of education and subsequently impoverished for life. The solution to declining education standards, charter schools, were previously excelling in attainment and attendance but were abandoned by the Government. The Qualification Authority’s response to the problem is the manipulation of NCEA credits to ensure more respectable results.

P. J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

More, or better?

Sir Geoffrey Palmer suggests we should increase the number of MPs in NZ (NZH/RNZ November 16) as the existing crop struggle to do their job and lack “the sort of high-powered expertise and analytical rigour that is not readily available” With 120 members currently, we have more MP’s per head of population than the majority of western nations. Yet Sir Geoffrey thinks we need at least 150 because to “keep New Zealand up to where it has to be in the future, we’re going to have to do much better in this Parliament than we’ve been doing” and “you can’t be amateur MPs anymore. The complexity of the modern world does not permit it.” The alternative of course is to simply vote for people who are not “amateurs” but professionals, capable of doing the job they are paid handsomely to do. We don’t need more MPs, we simply need more capable MPs.

John Denton, Eskdale.

Restore rehab

The Laura Fergusson rehabilitation facility (NZ Herald, November 15) was a wonderful place for disabled people to live, and or receive treatment. My sister lived there for many years and loved it. It gave her freedom. Disabled people today desperately need a place to live where their needs are met. Buy back the Laura Fergusson centre, which was built for the disabled, and let those who need it live there, or get necessary treatment there.

Bernie Culpan, St Heliers.

Fuels rush in

Forty per cent of New Zealand’s energy demand is met by renewable energy. The other 60 per cent is met by fossil fuels. There is no technical or financial reason why, in 15 or 20 to 20 years, 80 per cent of total energy demand could not be met by renewable energy. The only reasons it will not is because of politics and protecting self-interests. The current discussions about power company profits clearly show the lack of willingness to replace fossil fuels. New Zealand’s climate policy is based on planting trees and reducing agricultural production but not on replacing fossil fuels.

Chris Kaelin, Te Awamutu.

Election winner

All Labour has to do to ensure re-election is to make sure Christopher Luxon stays the leader of the National Party. Luxon is a one-man public relations disaster. How many times does he get things wrong and upset the electorate? The public was prepared to cut him some slack as he was new to politics but instead of getting better, he is getting worse. How can anyone say that poor school attendance is the fault of the school principals?

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Flights of fancy

A number of correspondents have accused the Prime Minister of blatant hypocrisy because she flew in a fossil-fuelled jet to represent New Zealand at the recent climate change conference (COP). True blatant hypocrisy will be demonstrated by those correspondents every time they fly in a jet to go on holiday, which will warm the planet and benefit nobody except themselves.

Tony Barker, Glenfield.

Over consultation

Simon Wilson gets it right (NZ Herald, November 16) on the case for a new harbour bridge. Give the man a job as an advisor on city planning and public transport so we can have a much safer and more enjoyable Auckland with lower emissions. Further consultation will just stall the process and can be captured by vested interest and misinformation.

Barbara Grace, Grey Lynn.

Under consideration

As part of the Victoria Park tunnel project, I understand that construction included infrastructure for a tunnel to continue under the harbour. What fabulous foresight and future planning this is. A tunnel is the most logical solution; I fail to see why there needs to be long-winded consultation on such a logical idea.

John Ford, Taradale.

Mark of respect

National spokesperson for police Mark Mitchell is clearly too young to remember when New Zealanders, in a sign of respect, typically pulled over to the side of the road to allow a funeral cortege to pass them by. This was often seen by a young Anglican priest, sitting in the undertaker’s car as we travelled from the Napier Cathedral to the Hastings Crematorium. It is a loss to our humanity that this form of respect has died out and a further loss when such events are politicised.

The Rev. Harvey Smith, Northcote Pt.

Flat pass

Those calling for the Black Ferns to have pay parity with the All Blacks need to answer the question of where the money would come from. Professional sport is very simple: players are paid with the money their product makes from television revenue. While the achievements of the Black Ferns are impressive and deserve celebrating, the fact is they do not generate anywhere near the revenue the All Blacks do, globally. Even a simple comparison of ticket prices for the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup finals held at Eden Park exemplifies this. Just because you achieve a high level in your chosen sport, doesn’t mean you are suddenly owed a set income. If that were the case then every professional footballer in the world would be paid the same. If the Black Ferns become a global brand in the same way the All Blacks are, selling out stadiums around the world year in, year out, then by all means demand the same pay. Until then, celebrate the Black Ferns’ achievements by all means, but keep things in perspective.

Joseph Elliott, Hillsborough.

Comparisons unworthy

I have refereed women’s rugby since the early 90s when it was treated by so many as either a passing fad or a niche sport. Watching the Blacks Ferns win another World Cup was a delight, especially seeing the change in public acceptance. Long may this continue. I am, however, bemused by the correspondence that compares the Black Ferns and the All Blacks. This is unnecessary and undermines both teams. Firstly, and most importantly, it infers the Black Ferns cannot rightfully stand on their own performance. Secondly, it shows how expectations play a significant role in how the teams are treated. Despite both teams coming from behind to win, the Black Ferns win was reported as being “exhilarating” while the All Blacks were “unconvincing”. As a thought experiment, had the Black Ferns won in exactly the same manner as the All Blacks won over Scotland, I am sure no one would be complaining.

M. Boardman, Dunedin.

Only in America...

Could politics in America, after Trump’s chaotic presidency culminating in that grand finale on January 6, 2020, get darker? Could a candidate who refused to accept his loss in a past election, and refused to hand over power gracefully to the incoming president, be allowed to stand again in another election? Welcome to the US of A.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

...And, maybe, Auckland

On Wednesday, November 16, I drove past 98 Newton Rd and read the four billboard-size posters on its walls. Leo Malloy, possibly learning from experience, is apparently starting his next mayoral campaign early. I hope this is not the start of the American tradition of never-ending electioneering.

Ralph Gardiner, Western Springs.

Short and sweet

On AT

I cannot help wondering whether some of the hare-brained schemes trotted out by Auckland Transport could be the result of their employees wondering what on earth to do with themselves. John Hampson, Meadowbank.

On Trump

If Trump wants to run in 2024, he will first have to admit he lost in 2020, because being president for three terms is constitutionally disallowed. Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

On Labour

The current Cabinet reminds me of the old PG Tips advert: “You hum it, son, I’ll play it.” All hum, no done. Philip Monson, Oratia.

On crime

I am still waiting for National and ACT to announce that they are going to get tough on white-collar crime. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On buses

Regarding the review to downsize Auckland’s bus timetables, let’s hope it is not as severe as Hamilton where, since October, suburban buses from central Hamilton finish by 7.40pm - most routes much earlier. Chris Kiwi, Mt Albert.

On summits

Perhaps our Prime Minister should be singing “Country roads, take me home to the place I belong”? Lynley Cullinane, Christchurch.

Why on earth would you let AT near anything? Mark C.

Another coup from Auckland Transport. They need to do the decent thing and all offer their resignation. But they won’t. Andrew M.

AT it again? Pim V.

Being a frequent user of Fullers is like having a relationship with an eccentric family member to whom the usual rules of conduct never seem to apply. John K R.

It’s funny how people on Twitter from Auckland are so upset about the ripping up of a cycleway in the CBD of Rotorua that never gets used. But Auckland is over $300 million in debt and now has a dodgy $350 million contract. Neil L.

I’ve been using the Devonport ferry for 20 years - more disruption since AT took over than the past 20 years and don’t start me on the new wharf set-up, I think they thought we have pet giraffes with the height of the gangway. Why spend all that money on the wharf when you have got no ferries that are fit for purpose? “Under the new contract AT will hopefully have more levers to both increase and improve services than previously.” Hopefully? You are signing a contract, make sure you get what you want or don’t sign it. Iain M.

One abbreviation is missing from this story: SFO. Oksana F.

I find watching Michael Wood announce anything extraordinarily depressing. He waffles on with a very satisfied look that he is making great progress in transport and immigration when in reality both are a stagnating mess. David J.