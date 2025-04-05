Congratulations to Auckland Council for its superb decision about the greatest rugby ground in the world. It serves as some compensation for the same council’s abominable decision about the greatest speedway stadium in the world.

Phil Chitty, Albany

Race-based education?

What could possibly be wrong with Dr Parmjeet Parmer’s private member’s bill ensuring that universities to not allocate resources and benefits based on race or ethnicity?

Our free public education system is supposedly based on equal opportunity for all, from primary right through to the end of secondary school. In most cases the same curriculum is taught in all our schools so every student throughout the country has the same opportunity to excel. Our teachers at any school throughout New Zealand are taught to teach a to a curriculum based on achieving certain prescribed outcomes for all students regardless of their ethnicity. Why should universities suddenly decide that certain races get preferential treatment when the same opportunities have been on offer right up until the time any student considers going through the gates of a university?

It begs the question that if a race-based system is to be offered at the university level, why not offer that same system at the school level as well?

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui

Trump’s tariffs

Have those hoping that Trump’s tariffs will lead to more manufacturing jobs in the US considered that most new factories employ robots rather than humans?

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui

Bravo, Phil Goff

I have never really agreed with much Phil Goff has said in the past, however, I wholeheartedly agree with his statement in Friday’s Herald regarding why he spoke out against Donald Trump. Well done Mr Goff, somebody had to say it.

Kate Malcolm, West Harbour

Pink gin diplomacy

No one is claiming that what Goff said about Donald Trump wasn’t accurate. Mind you, it may have been too subtle for Trump to really take offence. The fact is Trump is a very vindictive person and unfortunately needs to be treated with kid gloves to avoid retaliation in situations like this. Goff’s job as ambassador is to be diplomatic (pink gins etc) and build relationships – even in unpleasant circumstances. For this reason, his statements were unacceptable, hence his sacking.

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe

Tariffs on poor countries

It is horrendous that Trump is putting huge tariffs on some of the poorest countries in the world, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar etc. Workers in these countries are paid a pittance and produce very cheap goods at prices that certainly could not be achieved in more developed countries. This is bullying poor countries who could not afford to buy American products. President Trump has no concept of humanity and little knowledge of other countries.

Rachel Lewis, Takapuna

Treaty Principles Bill

Luxon has shown all the leadership of a newborn lamb over the Treaty Principles Bill. It is his legacy bill to Aotearoa – history will record he sacrificed the principles of democracy for power. His doubling down on an attempt to burn the public right to democracy on the pyre of his coalition partner’s white-is-right bill was cynical. The people have prevailed against his contemptuous attempt at throwing their words, their considered opinions into the void of oblivion.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest

Treaty Bill submissions

Much weight is being attached to the negative response expressed by the Treaty Principles Bill submissions. Care should be taken interpreting that response. When the 39,000 End of Life Choice submissions were made, 90% were against the bill. When the referendum was held, 65% of the votes were in favour of the bill. Submissions are a valuable way for the public to express their views if they wish. They are not a reliable measure of public opinion, and they are not a voting mechanism.

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay

Politics and sport

The 2026 Football World Cup is to be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. In view of the actions of the current president, this could be interesting. Two years later the Olympics are to be held in Los Angeles. The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics were boycotted by the “Eastern bloc”. Imagine the irony if the “Western bloc” chose to boycott Donald Trump’s Olympics.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale