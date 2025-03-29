An Act MP has drafted a member’s bill she says would “ensure universities do not allocate resources, benefits or opportunities based on race”.
It follows on from a Cabinet directive last year to create a “colourblind” public service, which Public Service Minister Nicola Willis said was “a direct result of the coalition agreement” National had with Act to form the Government.
Act tertiary education spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar on Saturday said that directive did not apply to universities.
“This week I wrote to the minister for universities to raise concerns about allocation of resources toward students based on ethnicity. This includes special allowances, separate study spaces, scholarships, and course entrance pathways in fields like medicine.”
The changes would prevent institutions from giving scholarships based on a person or group’s race or ethnic origin, nor any other financial assistance, accommodation, housing, access to “designated spaces, rooms, or other facilities” or “any other benefit, entitlement, or opportunity”.