In America at this moment, what is required is the restoration of a moral centre and moral leadership – things that are sorely lacking. Peaceful power-sharing is the backbone of any civil society. In the United States, we are riven. Little separates us from what Thomas Hobbes, in 1660, called “the condition of man... a condition of war of everyone against everyone”. Perhaps, failing all else, the fear of violent chaos may engender a movement towards peace, civility and compromise. I’m not holding my breath, but for my children’s and grandchild’s sakes, I pray that this act of horrific violence impels us towards a better world.

Eric Radack, United States.

Left-right divide

Watching the attempted assassination of an ex-President, it didn’t take long for everyone to know the political affiliation of the shooter. Surely whether one is a registered Republican or Democrat should be a private matter, as should one’s religion and sexual preferences?

The enormous division in the US between rich and poor, educated and illiterate, have and have-nots must only be exacerbated by separating people into only two or three political camps.

In New Zealand and more tolerant democracies, no one would ever look at someone and identify them or their actions at first glance as belonging to “Green”, “National”, “Labour” or another party affiliation.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Violence at home

In response to the news story of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, David Seymour noted that he could stand alone outdoors and give a press conference, feeling totally safe.

That might well be his true experience, but it wasn’t the case for Dame Jacinda Ardern in her final couple of years of leadership; heavy guard duty was required and she was, in fact, under constant threat. We, too, are a violent nation, politically divided, also with far too many guns.

Barbara Darragh, Auckland Central.

Housing plan reckless

It seems to me that Chris Bishop’s plan to flood the market with cheap housing on the edges of our cities is short-sighted and unnecessary. There’s massive potential for densification within our city boundaries, and that’s what we must do. Urban sprawl is bad for people and bad for the environment. The only ones who benefit are the builders of cheap housing. Everyone else pays, including ratepayers.

Kāinga Ora was leading the way by building better-quality and better-designed housing on former state house land within cities – we can see evidence of this all over Auckland. Excellent private developers like Ockham and experienced social housing providers were following suit and we were on the right track. Not any more. Open slather on the open market will only lead to more shoddy houses and more unnecessary suburbs – and the only ones who will benefit are private developers. It’s a huge leap backwards.

Margaret Dawe, Mt Eden.