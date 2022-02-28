Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Letters: Diplomacy or force, child poverty, protesters, police inaction, and income insurance

9 minutes to read
Armoured equipment and part of a large Russian ground forces convoy northeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine. Satellite photo / Maxar Technologies via AP

NZ Herald

Glib comments
For many weeks President Putin claimed that the Ukraine-Russia crisis was about Russia's security and that there were no plans to invade Ukraine. Many people seem to have bought into this as evidenced by

