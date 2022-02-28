Armoured equipment and part of a large Russian ground forces convoy northeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine. Satellite photo / Maxar Technologies via AP

Glib comments

For many weeks President Putin claimed that the Ukraine-Russia crisis was about Russia's security and that there were no plans to invade Ukraine. Many people seem to have bought into this as evidenced by a number of letters to the editor published.

However, Putin's recent words – does anyone believe that Ukraine is committing genocide? – and actions have given the lie to his claims. All my life I have heard glib comments about how WWI and WWII could have been avoided with diplomacy.

Putin has reminded us, however, that when evil leaders or governments are hell-bent on aggression, as in 1914 and 1939, pretexts for war are easily constructed, diplomacy is futile and the invasion of sovereign states proceeds as planned a long time in advance. Who among us now is not moved by the plight of the Ukrainian people?

R. Rimmer, Tauranga.

Two-step

Putin's moves in Ukraine look like the Warmonger's Two-Step; you take two steps forward and, under pressure, one step back.

The result is Russia gets eastern buffer states and the West congratulates themselves on saving the rest of Ukraine until next time.

I hope that the so-called freedom fighters in Wellington have taken notice of how Russia has dealt with anti-war demonstrators in Moscow.

Tony Sullivan, St Heliers.

Child poverty

Mark Twain is said to have stated, there are lies, damned lies, and statistics.

More useful than statistics, which can be manipulated to measure child poverty, is feedback from community workers and groups such as the Child Poverty Action Group who report that they have never seen the level of poverty so high.

Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

Trade risks

It will be relatively straightforward to impose sanctions on Russia as New Zealand does not have crucial trade links with that country.

However, if China invaded Taiwan causing the Government to consider imposing sanctions on China it would be a different story. Imagine the scores of businesspeople trekking to Wellington trying to protect their interests. Interests created by their own short-sighted policy of turning a blind eye to the political risks.

Nick Hamilton, Remuera

Work wanted

Your correspondent Gloria Manson (NZ Herald, February 25) doesn't seem to get the picture. Suggesting some protesters could get jobs in places like care enterprises doesn't stack up.

Many of these people aren't vaccinated. That's why they are outside Parliament. They lost their jobs.

Either employers don't want them or people won't work with them.

Mike Brooke, New Plymouth.

Freedom from harm

I'm one of that large majority of New Zealanders who are fed up with the anti-vax protesters.

Where and when did people get the idea that there was some kind of freedom at stake in being a disease vector?

There is no such freedom. There is no freedom to hurt others. Not when you're driving, not when you're walking down a street, not even when all you're doing is blowing secondhand smoke. And not when you could spread disease.

If you're desperate to avoid vaccination, the only freedom you have is to avoid mixing with others. Stay home and isolated and stay out of situations where you could infect others. I'm not at all sure why our Government isn't making that obvious point clear.

Send the anti-vaxxers home, point out that they are wrong. Enough of this pandering to people who seem unable to fight their way out of a paper bag.

Mia Molvray, Kamo.

Strategic approach

The "slowly, slowly, catchee monkey" or "give 'em enough rope and they'll hang 'emselves" adages seem to be lost on those who expect Andrew Coster and the police to wade in with a baton charge on every problem.

If every police station in every town in the country was left understaffed to deal with the problem of protesters, how safe would those critics be feeling then?

As for those protesters in the South Island who want to sail Cook Strait in a flotilla of small craft, to liken their behaviour to Dunkirk is to insult the memory of those real heroes in those little boats during WWII.

John Capener, Kawerau.

Just another word

"Freedom" seems to be the catchcry of anti-mandate protesters. As most of us know, freedom is a relational word, understand in context. With respect to the protest group, might I suggest it means freedom to endanger the more fundamental rights of others, like health and safety, freedom to threaten harm to democratically elected representatives of the majority, and finally freedom to enjoy the solidarity of disaffected others and become the focus of national media publicity? For free.

Ellie Carruthers, Eden Terrace.

Diminished urgency

Columnist Kathy Spencer's scepticism (NZ Herald, February 25) of the proposed income insurance scheme is valid.

Those losing jobs would receive 80 per cent of prior income, double the current rate for up to seven months, this while the bulk of existing beneficiaries would languish on far less, hardly equitable.

The scheme would be funded by added taxes imposed on employers, employees. Recent experience in Germany and Spain has however confirmed that extending the length of unemployment insurance increases the incidence and duration of unemployment.

The benevolence and potential abuse of the scheme will diminish the urgency to seek alternate employment, the proposal is retrograde.

P. J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

Mere adjustments

I recently received the inevitable notification from my energy supplier informing me they were making "changes" to my pricing. Never once have I noticed a commodity supplier making so-called changes that have not been increases.

I therefore, fail to understand why they persist in this poorly disguised terminology. Why not just come out with it properly – "we are increasing your tariffs, it's called extortion and there's nothing you can do." I don't think I'm a fussy person, but I do prefer language that is straightforward and honest, rather than this cringing, mealy-mouthed doublespeak.

Crispin Caldicott, Warkworth.

Take a hike

As New Zealand petrol prices soar, the pundits trot out the usual excuses that 'it's the oil price, stupid" because Putin's invasion of Ukraine is spooking the world.

And so today, as the WTI Crude price hits NZ$142 per barrel at current exchange rates, and our petrol prices ratchet immediately to the NZ$2.80/$3.20 range, we are supposed to nod sagely and accept these massive hikes as inevitable and beyond the scope of any agency in NZ to control them.

But wait a minute. In 2014, the last time world oil hit similar levels (NZ$148 per barrel at the then exchange rates) NZ petrol prices averaged $2.08 per litre.

So, same oil price, but petrol now costing $1 per litre, nearly 50 per cent more, at the pump. Who are the oil companies and the Government trying to fool over fuel?

John Denton, Eskdale.

Short & sweet

On roads

Remove all cars from the road; zero road toll; zero emissions; problem solved. Unfortunately, this will result in a huge reduction in tax revenue for the Government, but I'm sure they will come up with a new source of tax income. Richard Murray, Henderson.

On Ukraine

It seems very odd that Ukraine's leader is a comedian, while Russia is run by an evil clown. Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Once Putin has his hands on and controls Ukraine's immense wealth he will be satisfied. And there is little the US and Nato can do. Tom Reynolds, St Heliers.

Finally, the oil companies and fellow travellers can find something other than Covid, to blame price increases on. Robert Finley, Howick.

May peace, not Putin, reign in Ukraine. Kjell Yri, Matamata.

On mayor

I presume once Labour has chosen a candidate to run for the Auckland mayoralty the campaign song will be "Puppet on a String". Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

On protest

I speak as an ashamed and embarrassed retired police officer. The police response to protesters walking across the harbour bridge can only be described as absolutely pathetic. Peter Brooks, Mairangi Bay.

The Premium Debate

Cardiologist warns of long Covid

I can see a flood of complaints coming, when all the naysayers who are unvaccinated and maskless and in denial because they are terrified of a little prick, catch Covid and end up un ventilators. Then complain, nobody made me get vaccinated, now it's too late. Gwill P.

Great to see the right-wing, let-it-rip brigade trying to shoot the messenger - "last refuge of a scoundrel" comes to mind. Brian H.

Yes, Covid can be fatal in some (fortunately rare) cases, and potentially cause long-term damage - however it is here now and there really isn't much more we can practically do other than get on with it. We have had the scaremongering for the last two-plus years - and let's be honest - the sky isn't falling in. The bigger threat to our existence is what's going on in Europe. Miles S.

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of RNZ College of General Practitioners recently stated: "We need to be de-escalating this down to get into a position where most of us are just going to have a mild to moderate illness, that we're going to get through like any respiratory illness in winter, and we need to be moving on, and perhaps the way we're approaching it at the moment is causing more problems than good, and we may have reached a pivot point with that." It is well and truly time to move on instead of living life wrapped up in blankets of fear. Andrew D.

Yes, but Dr Seymour doesn't agree. Who to believe? A minor politician or a cardiologist?

Tough one, innit? Harry M.

In my opinion, a bit of caution is still required - especially for those children who are not vaccinated and toddlers who are not able to get vaccinated. George R.