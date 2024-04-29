Why the free ride for resitting driver tests could come to an end and how a bank boss helped a victim send $300k to scammers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

The person accused of murdering a 79-year-old Wellington woman has also been charged with obtaining more than $1000 by deception.

Helen Gregory was found dead in her Khandallah home on January 24, and the accused was arrested on February 11.

At the Wellington District Court on Monday morning the accused - a Paraparaumu-based teacher - did not enter a plea.

The matter will be heard alongside the murder charge at the High Court in May.

The 52-year-old was remanded in custody, and interim name suppression kept in place until her next appearance.

Gregory’s obituary, published in the Post, said Gregory was a dearly loved mother, mother-in-law and treasured grandmother.

Police said in January they believed her death was an isolated incident.

- RNZ