Letters: Degrowth, cultural custodians, China, toxic netball, and light sentences

Referencing Dushko Bogunovich (Weekend Herald, August 12): “The degrowth alternative is just not a vote winner.” When will voters wake up? Degrowth is the answer. In a world where capitalism and ecological destruction are comfortable bed partners, we live with mass extinction, acidification of oceans, air pollution, degradation of soil, and we tolerate a system that allows waste of up to 50 per cent of all food produced. Under capitalism, global GDP needs to grow 2-3 per cent per year, doubling the size of the global economy every 23 years, then doubling again from its already doubled state. Growth has become unhinged from need and is far in excess of that required for human flourishing. We need radical systems change to transform the status quo rapidly. We can legislate against planned obsolescence, shift from ownership to user-ship, end food waste and scale down ecologically destructive industries including industrial agriculture. Food rationing in the UK during WWII wasn’t socialism, it was survival. Capitalism is not the only game in town. De-growth really is the answer.

Auckland’s population in the 2018 Census comprised 28 per cent of people with Asian ethnicity, 16 per cent Pacific, and 11 per cent Māori. Therefore, those who helm Auckland’s flagship cultural institutions (Canvas, August 12) ought to possess competency with Asian culture, regardless of their ethnicity. A comparison with Australia’s cultural world is instructive. Since 1978, Sydney’s Art Gallery of New South Wales has only had two directors. The incumbent, Dr Michael Brand, is an Australian with a Harvard PhD in Indian art and culture. Sydney’s previous director, Edmund Capon, was a white Englishman with a London degree in Chinese art and archaeology. When I was briefly a student at the Asian antiquities section of the British Museum, my supervisor introduced me to director Capon. He told me his ambition was to make the Art Gallery of New South Wales representative of the Asia-Pacific Rim, along with Western Art. In addition, Opera Australia has hired a Chinese director for its most expensive staging for many years, Brisbane’s production of Wagner’s The Ring Cycle for December 2023. These four operas will all feature Chinese-themed stage sets. It is crystal clear how Australia’s arts stakeholders appreciate Asia far more than Auckland’s equivalents.

Ramesh Nair, Remuera.

Your article “Who is running our key cultural institutions” (Canvas, August 12) was disappointing. The argument was made that such institutions should only be run by New Zealanders, and not by “imports” from overseas. The suggested bias in favour of overseas professionals is instead to be replaced with a bias in favour of domestically-based New Zealanders. To extend the point, presumably only English people should run key English cultural institutions, French people run French institutions, Australians run Australian institutions, and so on. What an insular approach. It is well known that proven relationships and trust are key in enticing overseas blockbuster shows to come to our shores. I would be more impressed with an argument that the applicant with the right attributes and a proven track record should be chosen, whether that person is a New Zealander or not. Dropped into the middle of the argument is an assertion that one of our greatest art benefactors, Dame Jenny Gibbs, has donated money to, and is a supporter of, the Act Party. Really? The point being made is not pursued or explained, but this inclusion suggests some negative (and relevant) inference is called for.

Rod Thomas, Associate Professor, Law School, AUT University.

When Sir John Key was our PM he often annoyed me with his glib one-line responses to some serious questions. However, the article (Weekend Herald, August 12) showed a sensible side to the man. He should be applauded for correctly stating that because China and the US are at odds that is no reason for New Zealand “to divorce China”. We also need to understand, as Key pointed out, that despite the very aggressive stance of the US towards China the Chinese have continued to buy US Treasury Bonds. Perhaps the next Government should think about using his skills to rein in the out-of-step Mandarins in Wellington who dominate policy in the Treasury.

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.

What a well-written, interesting but scary feature on toxic netball (Weekend Herald, August 12). “Netball dad” was very observant and insightful. It is all too common for Mrs Range Rover types to use disabled parks to which they are not entitled. Pity there was no byline but understandable for self-preservation.

Barbara N. Barwick, Te Tairāwhiti-Gisborne.

What a relief! Thanks especially to Mum and Dad, grandparents, employers and friends. Many thanks of course go to our brilliant legal team, who over the years have been worth every one of the thousands of dollars we spent. Our family can now close the chapter on this unfortunate episode in our younger years. We can breathe more freely now that we have permanent name suppression. We can now finally move on with our lives. Yes, working from home is not ideal. However, even wearing ankle bracelets (which won’t show under our suit pants) we can still go into our offices. Because work is important to us. We want to let the public know, that anything less, would have caused us extreme hardship. We feel very privileged to be living in New Zealand.

F Cobden-Grainge, Parnell.

Wildfires in Hawaii (Weekend Herald, August 12) must be taken seriously here. I think there’s a dangerous assumption around in Auckland that our own ngahere in the Waitakere forest parks will never burn, as our bush tends to be wet and spongey - like Auckland city also should be. But this is the era of climate change, and now all our old expectations are worthless. In these circumstances, Auckland badly needs a wide, wide firebreak between the bush-clad Waitakere slopes and the city. Looking at the map, it seems that the obvious choice for this firebreak would be to follow the line of Portage Rd between the Whau River and Avondale racecourse at one end, and Green Bay at the other end. It would be interesting to know what the fire services think of these possible scenarios. Perhaps the Titirangi golf club could assist by initiating community discussions on how they and other neighbourhood residents might contribute to the city’s safety if this worst-case scenario occurs.

Rose Lovell-Smith, Mt Roskill.

Your talented resident satirists have been outdoing themselves of late with a string of brilliant cartoons. Emmerson’s outstanding “dead parrot” cartoon (Weekend Herald, August 12) had me laughing out loud and really takes the proverbial cake. I’m confident that upon viewing said cartoon, other readers, like myself of a certain age, cleared their throats and likewise attempted their best faux John Cleese voice, in all of its high decibel shrill indignance, for all to hear. “Beautiful plumage” indeed!

Peter Cook, Lynfield.

I have served on juries involving gut-churning cases. But nothing like what the Dickason jury had to endure. Thank you for your service. Thank you for giving justice to Liané, Maya and Karla. Arohanui. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

What a sad indictment on society that a seriously ill woman stood in the dock for days on end while so-called “experts” strutted their stuff. Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

Aussie rugby coach Eddie Jones, having lost four tests on the trot, now shoots the messenger by blaming the press for his team’s failures. His job is on the line. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

England plays Spain in the football final on Sunday. The ball will be labelled Gibraltar and given a good kicking. Carrick Bernard, Mt Albert.

It seems likely that Chris Hipkins will soon be announcing a moon mission project. Hopefully, there will be seats available for SuperGold cardholders. Trevor Elwin, Half Moon Bay.

It’s a safe bet that removing GST on fruit and vegetables will be more than offset by the extra GST collected on fuel. How cynical is that? Chris Bullen, Whakatāne.

As election day draws near, promises and new ideas pop up like mushrooms in autumn from all parties. We should have an election every year, then we will get somewhere quicker. D. Hoekstra, Henderson.

“I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.” - Winston Churchill. C G Lock, Gisborne.

If Barbie is too shocking pink for Algeria then it’s too rich for me. I’d best see Oppenheimer instead. I’ll stay well clear of the Barbie queue, thank you very much. Dean Donoghue, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Like many, I’m aghast at the home detention “sentences” and permanent name suppression handed down this week to two sexual predators. What’s next? Fast food vouchers and a free tank of gas? Fiona McAllister, Mt Maunganui.

“Reduced to grey ash” (WH, Aug. 12). The trailer for the main event. D B Smith, Napier.

Does anyone else see the irony in the British Museum complaining about historic artefacts being stolen from them? J. Davidson, Birkenhead.

Two young girls; 11? Little purple vape on the footpath. Giggling, they both try it. What have we done? John Mellor, Albany.

I loved Renton Brown’s quick word (WH, Aug. 12) that all creatures nominated for “bird of the year” this time are actual birds. P. Salvador, Hobsonville.