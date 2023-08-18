Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Degrowth, cultural custodians, China, toxic netball, and light sentences

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
'Under capitalism, global GDP needs to grow 2-3 per cent per year, doubling the size of the global economy every 23 years'. Photo / Alex Burton, File

'Under capitalism, global GDP needs to grow 2-3 per cent per year, doubling the size of the global economy every 23 years'. Photo / Alex Burton, File

Letter of the week: Sue Gee, Karekare

Referencing Dushko Bogunovich (Weekend Herald, August 12): “The degrowth alternative is just not a vote winner.” When will voters wake up? Degrowth is the answer. In a world

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand