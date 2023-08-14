Letters: A majority government, EQC payouts, retirement village development, and GST on produce

Twenty-seven years ago, Wal from Footrot Flats was rolled out to explain the 'two ticks' in the MMP electoral system. Image / Electoral Commission, File

With all of the significant issues we face, it is not a time for a continuation of the political game that we have to put with every three years. Challenging times need different solutions. We need to change the rules of the game. It is no longer defensible to have an MMP system that still allows parties who have the support of only 51 per cent of voters to govern. It very much looks like that happening again in 2023. I suggest that it be written into law that a Government can only be formed if the parties who constitute it have collectively 70 per cent or more of the vote. Then watch very different games begin which require much more collective responsibility and co-operation, rather than scoring “hits” against each other as if we all live in one of those computer games. And we might end up with people in government who see there is a future that goes beyond just the next three years.

David Hood, Hamilton.

The Earthquake Commission denies full indemnity cover for landslip and flood damage victims because of insufficient funding. It is surely unfair that an owner of a $300,000 home pays the same $552 annual EQC insurance premium as an owner of a $10 million mansion or apartment. It must surely also be unfair the same two owners pay the same $121.90 annual levy to FENZ for fire protection. FENZ also cannot afford to maintain their fleet and pay proper wages. Once again, a great deal for those better off. But why? Next year the Natural Hazards Insurance Act takes over from EQC, with the above injustices continued in the so-called “improved” legislation. Again, why? No other insurance works like that, including fire, farm and car insurance. Why should those affected in Hawke’s Bay, Muriwai, Nelson, Westport and many places elsewhere not be compensated by EQC for their losses and imminent losses? The government should not expect council ratepayers to bail the unfortunate out when the 1993 EQC Act already mandates that EQC should do exactly that. Dame Silvia Cartwright might be invited to urgently re-convene her inquiry. Alternatively, the High Court should be asked to intervene. Thousands are suffering.

Roger Hallinan, Christchurch.

Whilst your article (NZ Herald, August 9) quotes Metlifecare as the village operator, stating it has “the right to redevelop the site within the terms of the operational right agreement“, it should also have been noted that Metlifecare has an obligation to keep the existing village in good condition and order. Of greater significance is the fact that Auckland Council, in considering the Resource Management Application, has allowed only limited notification. This does not allow the residents of the Metlifecare existing blocks, who are not directly involved in the redevelopment, to make any comment. This is in spite of the fact that they will be affected by the demolition and rebuild over a number of years. This seems very wrong and needs to be corrected to give those people a hearing.

J. B. Cooke, Remuera.

Removing GST on fruit and vegetables by April 2024 if they get elected to form the next government is like saying to a crying child that “you will get an ice cream tomorrow if you stop crying today”. The cost of living is affecting everyone, including beneficiaries, in this country, and GST will be removed from vegetables and fruit in April, 2024, when there will also be an increase for Working For Families. The Greens, who were with the Government on honeymoon for six years, only now are coming up with a solar panels proposal of 25 per cent rebate. Winston Peters’ party will get over 8 per cent and will support National and Act to form the next government and they will make huge changes.

Mano Manoharan, Hamilton.

The recent announcement regarding the removal of GST from fruit and vegetables is a welcome bonus… to supermarket owners. It is stated that $30 per week will be saved. I doubt very much that the demographic that the savings are aimed at will have the finances to spend $200 per week on fruit and vegetables to achieve that saving. Once again the idealists in power have played into the hands of the wealthy.

Keith Moran, Stonefields.

Why, when we have known for decades that our population is ageing rapidly, isn’t the care of older people an election issue? Is it because, unlike racism and sexism, ageism is considered acceptable and normal? Although ageism needs to be considered a determinant of health, workers caring for older adults are not valued and are underpaid compared to their counterparts elsewhere in the health system. Moreover, the lack of beds available for the frail elderly is at a crisis point. If anything is to change, we need a culture shift whereby we encourage people to really care about what’s happening and putting pressure on the government to recognise the enormity of what we are facing in the aged care sector. After all, in the future, it may be you or me or our loved ones facing the indignities of poor health care for older citizens.

Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

The article (NZ Herald, August 11) on public-private partnerships (PPP) compared to alliance procurements fails to mention several PPP projects have been way less than satisfactory. This is despite Michelle McCormick of Infrastructure New Zealand singing their praises and using the example of the heavily regulated ultra-fast broadband. Several PPP projects have been plagued with massive cost overruns, unacceptable multiple delays in completions, and jobs being so poorly done that remedial work has had to be carried out almost the instant the projects have been completed. In 2021, the Infrastructure Commission issued a scathing report on the Transmission Gully PPP. The commission noted that the then-National government tendered the private contract out at an unrealistically low price by essentially “double counting” cost-savings that the private sector could bring to the project. It was reported that, worse still, no one knew or remembered how this tender price was arrived at - an all-important detail that was responsible for the more than two years of delays and 50 per cent cost overruns taking the cost from $850 million to more than $1.25 billion. Another PPP project, the Puhoi to Warkworth Motorway was also more than two years delayed and we are still counting as to how much the cost overruns are, while the construction consortium is currently having to do remedial work on a serious problem with a moving slip, putting the road at risk.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Countries have laws in place so law-abiding citizens can apply to gain residency by going through the right channels. If you choose to hide under an umbrella and are breaking the law by being an overstayer, it doesn’t matter, out you go. No country tolerates overstayers. You have broken the law. Do the right thing leave and come back through the right channels. There are legitimate people who are trying to get in.

G Robinson, Panmure.

I am surprised that Matthew Hooton (NZ Herald, August 11) seems not to understand the basics of coalition politics when he raises the bogey of a NZ First veto over coalition policy. The possibility of veto belongs equally to any member of a coalition. I might add that NZ First, in coalition with Jacinda Ardern’s Labour government, had a beneficial moderating effect. What bothers hardcore National supporters is NZ First going with Labour in 2017. When you consider that just a few weeks before that election, some leading lights in the National Party broadcast legal doubts about NZ First funding - information they’d stored for several months until a critical time - are you surprised that Peters chose to go with Labour? As leaders go, Christopher Luxon and David Seymour do not have a record in government. They are relative unknowns compared with Peters, who also carries complimentary reports from former PMs in whose Cabinets he worked, Bolger and Clark.

David Howard, Pakuranga.

Mathew Hooten’s article (NZ Herald, August 11) about Winston Peters, states he “needs only the tiniest slither of extra support from National and Act”. This conjures up an image of a nest of vipers slithering to the tune of that Ol’ Snake Charmer.

Colin Graham, Highland Park.

Auckland needs to get people out of their cars and into public transport. We can’t build more roads; the ones we have are slow and congested. Workers must be able to move around the city faster to keep industry flowing. Private cars are a luxury which we cannot afford and need to be reduced. Our bus system has improved and Auckland now has well thought out routes and getting around is easy. Dedicated lanes enable buses to bypass queues of cars. The buses are comfortable - the 100 per cent electric ones are a pleasure to travel on. New Zealand has a bias against public transport and we need to be more like London where nobody thinks twice about changing tube lines. It can be just the same in Auckland. We need a city congestion charge to stop cars in the city and a public campaign normalizing the use of public transport with education on how much is available. Public transport is already free for over 65s, under 13s and half-price for under 25. Why not go all the way and make it free and cut out the administration costs?

Rosemary Balme, Howick.

There are no dates in the supermarket. Not in bags; not loose; nowhere. What’s happened to our dates? How can we make those wonderful things called date scones without dates? Can I blame the Labour Government?

Gillian Dance, Mt Albert.

The administration of taking GST off fruit and veges will cost more than savings. Take GST off petrol which is a tax on taxes. This will put more money in consumers’ pocket and should decrease the cost of many goods. Wendy Galloway, Ōmokoroa.

Will Labour’s proposed removal of GST on fresh produce include growing vegetables in the home garden? The removal of GST on seeds, seedlings, fertiliser, tools, pest control and potting mix would be very helpful. PK Ellwood, Beach Haven.

Grant Robertson originally called the proposed idea of removing tax from fruit and vegetable a “boondoggle”. Now he seems to view it as the “best thing since sliced bread”. Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Now that the teachers’ pay has been settled, perhaps a higher standard of recruitment can be imposed. Then, and only then, can we be assured that the remuneration afforded this section of the public service is deserved and justified. K Ingram, Whakatāne.

I tried my best to support the Matildas on Saturday night but the booing by the resident crowd was embarrassing. As hosts of the tournament, really? What bad manners. Gaynor Hope, Grey Lynn.

Why does Australia need our cops? After all, the 501s were sent here. Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

Property owners to foot the bill for Labour’s tax policy

So commercial rent gets pushed up, forcing shop owners to push their prices up, meaning the money saved on fruit and vegetables, is spent on the increase in other products. Jeremy T.

An unbelievably irresponsible move by a party so desperate to cling to power it would jeopardise the entire entrepreneurial environment. Paul W.

They’re just returning to a policy that was in place during the often lauded Key government that brought us the so-called rock star economy. It can’t be that bad for entrepreneurs. Jeremy C.

Another tax on success. And yet another U-turn in the offing. You simply cannot trust this government. They are entirely self-serving. John K.

I find it scarily interesting that Labour always manages to find a spare billion or two in unallocated funding that had miraculously been discovered after somehow falling down the back of the sofa and so able to be spent on their voting base. Peter D.

Worse. Spend on politicking to get votes from their base, but not actually implement policy that helps their base. Tim E.

There are 1.9 million households in NZ. $500m could reduce income tax by $877 per year for the poorer 30 percent of households in NZ. Advantages: Less admin costs, guarantee supermarkets won’t skim the profits; no ambiguity regarding who or what qualifies; targets households with the greatest need as GST off fruit and veg benefits richer families more than poor; and the Finance Minister hasn’t publicly rubbished the policy. Removing GST is a blatant vote grab. There is no way that this is the best way this money could be spent. Labour - In it for themselves. Chuck S.