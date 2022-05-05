Transport planners want to nearly double Auckland's cycle network and make bike training compulsory in schools in a controversial $2 billion cycling scheme. Photo / Michael Craig

Ride-on time

It's very exciting to see the proposed cycle infrastructure, addressing environmental issues, congestion, current cycling dangers, and more.

This long-term planning must occur, and success has been demonstrated internationally. Additional benefits await the health and well-being of citizens, out of traffic jams and on their bikes. Carrier baskets and fashion rainwear are aplenty in countries with established networks, and roads are available for vehicles if needed. They're just less congested.

I'm not a cycle commuter, but I will be once we have safe routes.

Not only has a huge increase in cycling occurred internationally when networks are in place - the first covid lockdown showed us how many people get on their bikes when roads are safe.

National's Simeon Brown needs to think carefully before assuming that the majority of businesses and commuters will be outraged.

J Cullen, Pt Chevalier.

Saddled with debt

What world is Auckland Transport (AT) living in? We know we have some significant core infrastructure to catch up on. We know that AT and Auckland Council are running out of money.

Yet, despite these plain facts, the numpties at AT want to allocate two billion dollars to a pipe dream that will benefit only 1.5 per cent of the population and severely disadvantage the rest.

What planet allocates resources with a twisted logic like that? They just expect the ratepayers to magic up the money to justify their perverse prejudices against the motor car. It's time for a commonsense ticket at the upcoming elections to get a majority of practical people onto the council that will vote for some rational policies to rein in the reckless and spendthrift dreamers at

AT.

Fred Wilson, Narrow Neck.

Parental control

While I agree that the perpetrators of these burglaries need some form of help, most of the blame should be directed at the parents and their failure to know where their children are and what they are doing (my parents certainly did). Parents also should be expected to contribute to repairing the cost of the damage that their children have inflicted on the businesses that have suffered at the hands of these children.

While it is our choice to become parents, with this comes obligations to society.

Margaret Wyatt, Matua.

Still waters

The Government tells us that removing water assets from councils, i.e. ratepayers, is necessary so that the new entities can borrow the massive amounts of money required for new infrastructure.

Frankly, this just sounds like a political spin, possibly obscuring some unpalatable agenda.

To create new infrastructure, the bulk of expenditure is going to be local, in NZ dollars. So why not follow the Government's own recent example? Have the Reserve Bank progressively issue new currency as required to finance the build, with the money being repaid, with interest over time from water rates?

This would keep everything in NZ, effectively moving money from our "left pocket" to our "right pocket" and back again, with minimum cost and risk to the taxpayer and ratepayer.

Gordon Sanders, Howick.

Eye of beholder

Sharing the realism art preference of some recent correspondents, I too am mystified at the value bestowed on abstract artworks such as those by Colin McCahon.

New Zealand has followed a world trend of the very wealthy investing in canvasses daubed with paint deemed by "experts" to be of great value which can then be seen as an asset and a tradable commodity - no matter what the appearance or meaning, if any, of such productions.

Not so long ago when Labour toyed with a list of assets the wealthy could be taxed on, in a not unsurprisingly inconsistent policy, art and jewellery were to be excluded.

Auction houses are doing well currently as Covid curtailed travel and spare cash is being invested in collectibles and paintings. Tax is limited to GST on seller and buyer premiums.

Christopher Luxon is making a lot of sense talking about curtailing wasteful spending instead of looking to tax more. Despite being denigrated in recent interviews for identifying some millions of dollars misspent, put them all together and the billions add up. Right on the money in my view.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Seditious mob

The peaceful protest ended when the trespass notice was issued. After that, it was an insurrection.

Those people on the lawn, behind the barriers set in place by police, were committing a violent uprising against our government - that is, you and me.

I would hope they are treated accordingly and, I would add, pay for the cost of putting down the insurrection including reinstatement of the grounds of parliament.

Geoff Tisch, Birkenhead.

Bowled ambition

What a neat article by Graham Skellern (NZ Herald, May 4) on his journey to get to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Graham's endurance and positivity as a 70-year-old is inspirational and uplifting.

his contribution to New Zealand sport and society is immense and he can take great pride in his selection.

Another example of the great nursery that is New Plymouth Boys High School. Graham's ambitions are the very reason that we must bid for the 2034 Commonwealth Games to be held here in New Zealand.

Stephen Holden, Manurewa.

Inspiring reminder

I had often wondered if the Graham Skellern who compiles the daily stock market report was the same Graham Skellern I attended New Plymouth Boys High with, and who was an enduring inspiration to us all for his willingness to give every sport a decent go despite the residual effects of his infant polio.

I'm pleased to learn they are one and the same.

I'm also reminded that diseases like polio that once wreaked such havoc, but have now been virtually eliminated by vaccination programmes, occurred within our living memory.

Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Gold cost

I looked at Air NZ flight options yesterday for myself and my two children, aged 9 and 13 to travel to the Gold Coast in the July school holidays to catch up with their grandfather. It was just over $3000 for the return fare.

It's just ridiculous. That price used to get seven nights' accommodation included. They will recoup their losses in six months at those costs.

Looks like the Zoom calls will have to suffice.

D Smith, Hauraki.

Urban scrawl

The incidence of graffiti around Auckland has increased significantly over recent years. The rail corridors are covered in graffiti, our motorways are getting an increasing amount, and it is around many of our public spaces, to say nothing of being emblazoned over commercial buildings.

There was a time when Auckland Council had dedicated graffiti teams who removed it as soon as it appeared. Likewise, KiwiRail had dedicated contractors who did the same thing along the rail corridor.

Is it too much to ask our authorities and agencies why they are not responding to graffiti damage with more urgency? Surely we can do better?

If we want overseas tourists to enjoy our city, then it has to look good.

I call on the Auckland Council, KiwiRail, and Waka Kotahi/NZTA to improve their response. Perhaps the private sector can lead the way by eradicating graffiti on commercial buildings as soon as it appears. I wonder where our mayoral candidates stand on this? Come on Auckland, we can do better.

Bruce Owen, Bombay.

Webbed feat

It is really encouraging to see that the Government is planning a nationwide crackdown on gangs.

Interesting, that this announcement has been made in advance so that the gangs have prior warning so they can get their ducks in a row.

So they should call it a quackdown.

Dave Miller, Matua.

Short & sweet

On occupation

A monster tortures a 5-year-old child to death and the dirt-bag is referred to as a "caregiver". Was this trying to be ironic? C. C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On raids

In a society with a high degree of inequality individuals will try to even the odds. Capital gains is tax-free unearned income and not fair. A rising crime rate is the natural consequence of the inequality we have chosen. Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

On ingratitude

Jeepers, I sit here absolutely stunned that the letter from E Smith (NZH, May 4) was published. Truth at its best in a country where parental responsibility seems to come second to blaming someone else for your woes. James G McCormick, Gisborne.

On cycle plan

Whose loopy idea was it to take away teachers' parking spaces so they don't use their cars? There's already a shortage of teachers. Anne Martin, Helensville.

With the more millions spent on cycleways it is time that traffic laws required them to be used. Where a cycleway exists it should be an offence for cyclists to use the road or footpath. J. Billingsley, Parnell.

On absolutes

I am sad to record that after my previous comments concerning the overuse of the word, "definitely", l must register my objection to its recent marriage with "absolutely". John Norris, Whangamatā.

The Premium Debate

'Christopher Luxon is no messiah'

Evan B: It's pretty clear Luxon is only interested in serving a minority of already entrenched self-interests. To date, the "plans" are regressive and absent of any vision for how NZ can deal with the challenges ahead. Tax cuts and austerity seem to be the only focus.

Excuse me but I thought that judging by the polls that a National government was quite an acceptable option for a lot of Kiwis. I am amazed that there are people who still think "let's do this" is the way forward since the poor results are so plain to see. Roy H.

I feel National needs an alternative vision and this is what to date is missing under Christopher Luxon's leadership. They also lack diversity. Luxon has however won back a lot of Act support and some centre voters although polls really tell us nothing at this stage of the election cycle. The worry for National is they have to come up with a workable vision to be competitive in the 2023 elections. Kevin B.

At the end of the day, the public will make up their mind on what the government looks like. If you follow the poll trends, Luxon has quickly transformed National from irrelevance to the leading contender. Left-wing supporters will be critical of the threat that he presents. Mark I.

I just don't see Luxon as a viable PM. We need visionary leaders looking to the future, not leaders who want to return to the past. Laura S.

Luxon's polling suggests he's doing quite well with mainstream Kiwis. His numbers look good. I'm not sure if anyone cares about the odd gaffe as his recent polls would show he's trending upwards. He will want that to continue, however. Laurie W.

Luxon is totally out of touch with common New Zealanders, the ones who are struggling to buy a home or are on or near minimum wages and so on. Ken E.

The 2023 election campaign has started in earnest. Luxon will be dissected bit by bit over the upcoming 18 months. I hope he is strong enough to withstand it. Mikki S.