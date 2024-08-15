Rather than punishing the consumer, would it not be the right time, now, to actually get rid of these creepy sharks, whilst we collectively work on better and more affordable parking facilities, in particular in awkwardly engineered cities, like central and suburban Auckland, because, what the town planners have engineered in Auckland recently seems so confusing, in particular when you visit from outer suburbs or districts.

René Blezer, Taupō

Education bickering

We seem all agreed that the New Zealand education levels in reading, writing, and mathematics are simply appalling, with at least two decades of gross incompetence in this area.

Sadly however there are wasteful debates in Parliament where both sides endeavour to score minor political points, to the detriment of real progress concerning education. This is one instance where both sides of politics should immediately agree to combine their various attributes to assure a much better education for all our children. This can’t be difficult.

Dr Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Charter schools

To consider that existing schools may be called to assist charter schools in their operation is insulting to the present schools’ infrastructure and management (NZ Herald, August 14).

We have a population of just over five million people and a plethora of school types. To think that we can further diversify and create another education stream makes no sense and is insulting to those dedicated teachers working in the system now.

Having had considerable experience in the New Zealand education system over some years, and been an observer of charter school arrangements in California for many years, I find that to further dilute our children’s learning experience by tinkering with it at the edges weird.

It would make more sense to employ time and money improving our present learning than to to satisfy the ego of a young politician with no first-hand experience.

Remember that the experiment failed last time.

Peter Burn, Whangaparaoa.

French farce

Some people were outraged that New Zealand was missing from the stylised world map at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Was this a deliberate slight against our people, our nation, our culture?

Probably not, as the French don’t really seem to care about offending people. In any case, the Philippines and Indonesia, far more populous countries than New Zealand were omitted.

Yes, we did very well, scoring high on the medal count per head of population. Maybe people should just leave it at that as it is our performances that will form lasting memories.

Most people, on the last day of the athletics, will have indelibly impressed on their minds, whether they were at the stadium or watching on television, the sight of Hamish Kerr winning the men’s high jump.

Who will ever forget the King of Cool rising above almost being eliminated in the preliminary rounds? Then he went through the nail-biting jump-off with Shelby McEwen of the United States in the final. Once he knew he had won, Kerr proceeded to show the world that he owned the stadium for New Zealand for a brief period in an uninhibited display of relief and joy.

Who cares that the French are poor at geography.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Rate cut

What would pundits say if the Reserve Bank told us in May the rate isn’t going up, and they put it up. The vitriol would be sustaining.

It may only be a 25-point drop, but a drop is positive on any level. This drop will for one, give mortgage holders some well-needed cash. It will stimulate spending even if that spend is small; whoever receives that cash will be eternally grateful.

John Ford, Taradale.

Bank boost

Most people when they get a pay rise (normally around only a few per cent) simply have their pay slips annotated accordingly and then the extra is paid (NZ Herald, August 15). But when it comes to some chief executives, such as the CEO of the ASB Bank whose pay has gone up more than 100% in a year, some clothing of the process seems to be required.

The bank stated that her “base salary hadn’t changed but rather her pay structure has changed three times since starting as ASB CEO”. A very complicated way of saying that this person’s salary has risen enormously compared with most others. Nice though, if you are worth it.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.