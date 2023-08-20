Letters: Cows, car thieves, and checkout cheats

Letters to the Editor. Photo / NZ Herald

Cows not to blame, people are

Greenpeace again purports to be outraged by an egregious example of animal husbandry. But Greenpeace isn’t interested in animal welfare. If they were, they would instead be instancing the regular ill treatment of pets by city dwellers. What Greenpeace seeks is the removal of cows from rural Aotearoa. Greenpeace seems unwilling to take on board that an overpopulated world needs feeding. If Aotearoa ceased to be a primary producer of dairy and meat, other countries would take up the slack and there would still be just as many cows in the world, albeit none left here. One might well ask Greenpeace what action they are taking to reform India, one of the world’s most egregious contributors to climate change and home as well to millions of useless, religiously-revered cattle. Greenpeace, the UN and governments are not prepared to address the real cause of environmental damage. It is not cows or fossil fuel usage or the chopping down of trees, it is simply the fact that there are far too many people on the planet.

William Gardiner, Northland.

Fuel tax

So the proposed increase in fuel tax will be used to improve roads in Waikato, Wellington and Christchurch. Little mention of any roading improvements in Auckland or Northland, even though Auckland is still paying more fuel tax compared to the rest of New Zealand. Perhaps we should set up a border toll for those entering the Auckland isthmus just like we had during Covid, and use the funds to improve our roads.

Richard Murray, Henderson.

Electric tax dodge

If the Government spent all the money already taken under the guise of road tax, there would be no need to increase road tax to build future roads. The other road tax income they are missing is from all the tens of thousands of EVs and hybrids running around paying no road tax.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Covid response

Re the Herald editorial “Protection against Covid now up to us” (NZ Herald, August 16), once again we see an example of our media’s widespread reluctance to acknowledge this Labour Government’s success in protecting all New Zealanders from the deadly ravages of Covid-19. These have been the most effective measures in the world, with the most minimal deaths of any nation. This is any government’s first and most major responsibility — to protect the health and safety of its citizens. For journalists with no such responsibilities to spread repetitive criticisms of over-reaction and of the protective, restrictive measures taken, while casually ignoring the immediate and unprecedented danger the world was faced with at the time, with no existing remedial solutions, is churlish in the extreme. The Herald is guilty of this, in its heavily hindsighted editorial. No credit is given to the Government. Instead, it says: “Fortunately, the combination of vaccines and the diminishing strength of the viral mutations cushioned territories such as ours from the massive mortality we witnessed in other countries.” This is misinformation. It was, first and foremost, our Government’s immediate and prolonged “hard and fast” response that protected us the most and set us apart from the rest of the world. It’s way past time for proper credit to be given where it’s due.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Running amok on voting

While many teenagers are running amok, Chris Hipkins is trying to push a bill through Parliament to lower the voting age in local body elections. A decision of this magnitude should not be quietly and quickly pushed through Parliament by a majority Government whose days are numbered.

Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

Hypocrisy in anti-car protests

If the people who are protesting the sale and ongoing use of internal combustion engines would stop using them, then I would believe that a certain amount of hypocrisy was not in use. Until they lead by example, I’m not sure why anyone would want to be the first in line to follow their advice. As long as they use and have them in their own driveways, they are setting a poor example for others to follow.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.

For better or for worse

So what will happen to the billions of internal combustion engines (ICEs) made redundant by being replaced with EVs? Firstly, ICE makers will switch sales to developing countries. Secondly, the billions of ICEs made redundant in developed countries will similarly be sold en masse to developing countries, and with the extra container ships to-ing and fro-ing from country to country emitting zillions of tonnes of greenhouse gases in the process, the situation will worsen rather than the opposite.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Bin it

What has happened to democracy in New Zealand? The Auckland Council has forced upon us their new food scraps recycling bins. After several phone calls and letters to the council saying I did not want or need this bin, I ended up with it. I am sure other people feel the same way. We are a small household of two people and all food scraps go into our compost. Most weeks I am unable to fill my rubbish bin or the recycling bin as there isn’t enough rubbish. I was told by the helpful customer services lady at the council that we will still be charged $77 for this unwanted bin regardless of whether we use it. Wouldn’t it be better if people choose to have this service on a user pays basis rather than forcing it on us? As a long-time resident and ratepayer of Auckland, my rates are quite high anyway and it is another added expense for a pensioner. The other issue is the council telling us to keep the bin on our kitchen bench. How unhygienic.

Katie Sabine, Pt Chevalier.

A sporting expense

The Victoria Government boldly chose not to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to financial issues. Other nations in the past have committed obscene levels of funding to host the Olympics or the Commonwealth Games, to the detriment of their people’s welfare. Why not choose one permanent venue, and have participating sporting nations contribute funding for its construction and ongoing maintenance?

John Walsh, Green Bay.

Car thieves

In response to Jock MacVicar (NZ Herald, August 18), even an old-fashioned steering wheel lock doesn’t stop them. We had a vehicle broken into by what turned out to be members of a car theft ring operating from West Auckland. Our ute was fitted with a steering wheel lock and they broke the ignition barrel, which rendered it undriveable. Even though the police were called and charged the offenders (we caught the thieves sitting in the vehicle in the act of theft during level 4 lockdown), six weeks later the vehicle disappeared overnight. Whoever took it must have loaded the large, heavy ute onto a tow truck with a tray. It’s never been found and we’re sure the brazen ring continues unabated.

Jane Davies, Albany Heights.

Mark Mitchell cops it

Watching question time in Parliament between National’s Mark Mitchell and Police Minister Ginny Andersen, you have to feel a bit sorry for Mitchell, who is up against a minister on top of her portfolio and who bats away his questions with ease. Obviously, the guy’s a glutton for punishment.

John Capener, Kawerau.

Promises, promises

Over many years we’ve observed successive governments fail to deliver on their election promises to provide adequate thoroughfares for West Aucklanders. Meanwhile, residents have witnessed countless residential and significant commercial property developments without provision of appropriate ingress and egress and, as a consequence, endure intolerable tailbacks on roads, streets, highways and motorways.

Token gestures emerge when there is a strong public outcry over inaction, and to restore calm, cones are swiftly deployed on a roadway to signal improvements are under way. Yet we are still to witness any meaningful progress to solve the frustrations encountered each and every day by commuters and general road users.

Labour is now trumpeting a proposal to increase petrol tax to fund essential roadworks, but we notice the Hobsonville connection doesn’t extend to Kumeu. Will it prove to be another unfulfilled promise to West Aucklanders?

Paul Hickford, West Auckland.

Short & sweet

On Winston Peters

New Zealand First’s election slogan on its hoardings reads: “Take our country back!” On the hoarding is a photo of the man who gave it away in 2017 — Winston Peters. Isn’t he one of their candidates?

Larry Tompkins, Tūrangi.

On GST

Of course the wealthy pay more GST than the poor, because they spend more. But that’s not the point. When buying the essentials, such as food, the poor pay a far greater percentage of their income. They can’t decide to economise by not buying food. That’s why GST is a very harsh tax.

Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

On checkout cheats

I read with interest Woolworths introducing cameras to pick up customers who mis-scan by accident or design. My question is will the same camera tell customers they are being charged the incorrect amount?

G.H. Butler, Mt Roskill.

On Labour

The absence of the PM in the house for departing Labour retiring MP’s valedictories demonstrates the deep divisions within his party’s ranks.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On Michael Parkinson

Holy heck, Parkinson interviewed over 2000 people, what an absolute legend. Going to spend the whole weekend watching videos of him online. What an amazing man.

