Liam Dann: Christopher Luxon wants to bring NZ’s mojo back - but what is mojo?

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon during a media standup, Parliament, Wellington. 27 June, 2023. NZ Herald photo by Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Christopher Luxon says New Zealand has lost its mojo. He might have a point.

Whichever way you read the statistics, there is a malaise in our economy this year.

But what does mojo mean?

