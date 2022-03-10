Quantative easing by the Government to offset the impacts of Covid-19 has diluted the value of our dollar and contributed to rising prices. Photo / RBNZ, File

Freshly minted

The Government maintains that the level of inflation the country is undergoing presently is caused by external factors, namely, the global Covid pandemic, and more recently the Ukraine War.

However, by taking the politically easy way out to help pay for its programmes, i.e with quantitative easing, it is responsible for a sizeable contribution itself. Printing more money immediately devalues that already in circulation - by dilution. The global value of the NZ $ ultimately is reduced. This leads to higher prices for imported goods, and lower real value for our exports.

It's time the Government took responsibility for its own actions and reviewed future expenditure so that it is not tempted to fire up the printing press again.

Colin Figgins, Taupō.

Crisis? What crisis?

Cost of living crisis – really? It is surprising how this phrase is being used ad nauseum by the Opposition.

A cost-of-living crisis is when a million dollars is what is needed to buy a loaf of bread, as happened in Zimbabwe. A cost-of-living crisis is when the petrol stations have run dry and even millionaires must ambush petrol tankers to get some fuel – as happened in Venezuela. A crisis is usually when there is a shortage and even the upper middle class cannot get hold of goods and services although they can afford the higher prices. What we are seeing is cost of living pressure. It is a long way from the crisis.

The housing crisis in the last decade showed thousands sleeping in cars while state housing stock was being gutted. That is a crisis.

R. Dawson, Highland Park.

UN impotence

The United Nations badly needs restructuring to give all nations equal voting rights plus withdrawing the "veto" power from the five permanent members; then perhaps their resolutions if carried by 75 per cent majority or more could be enforced.

The ability of Russia to start a war in Ukraine against UN mandates while presiding over this world body and also the ability to veto the majority decision to stop this war displays the UN's impotence. The inhumanity that Putin and the Kremlin are inflicting on fellow men in Ukraine is abominable. Sadly, what Putin is doing is not much different from what America has done in past wars or what Israel is regularly doing in the West Bank and Gaza Strip which they annexed and occupied after the six-day war in 1967. They still occupy these areas against all UN resolutions which were promptly vetoed by America.

After restructuring the UN, perhaps they can then start taking out the leaders of individual nations starting these wars rather than armies fighting armies while decimating innocent civilians.

David F Little, Whangārei.

Two market

I do not disagree with the measures the Commerce Commission has recommended in relation to the supermarket duopoly. These will promote some fairness and opportunity but will make little difference to prices to consumers or to the competition able to be offered by potential entrants.

The root cause of the problem is structural and none of the recommendations will make much difference to that. Why not split the two chains into four separate and independent groups and create a Lidl (a cut-price low service operator) from the remnants of both? I sense great joy among the supermarket groups at the recommendations. But we have had enough of super-profits.

The role of the Commerce Commission is expressly to promote competition (with the resultant benefit to consumers) - it seems to have been abandoned.

John Collinge, St Mary's Bay.

Fuelling ourselves

The war in Ukraine is causing a crisis for oil and gas supplies worldwide, and it will get worse as Europe relies on Russian gas for 30 per cent of its needs. Oil tankers cannot leave the port of Odessa to supply worldwide oil needs.

The Economist magazine has reported it will be about 30 years before there will be sufficient supplies of alternative power supplies such as wind and solar power. China already imports huge amounts of gas.

Here in New Zealand we possibly have significant oil and gas fields but this Government has banned exploration. It is likely we will run out of gas in under 10 years.

Coal mines have been closed, so we import dirty coal from Indonesia to turn into power.

Please, will the Government pull its head out of the sand, keep Marsden Point open, and allow exploration for gas and oil?

Rachel Lewis, Takapuna.

Disingenuous policy

If National is genuinely concerned about the "cost crisis", then it could look at increasing Working for Families, reducing taxes for those on low and middle incomes - especially as National is vehemently opposed to raising the minimum wage.

As there is little suffering at the top, National should resolutely keep the higher tax rate at the same or, dare I say it, at a higher level for the well off.

Certainly, it needs to close a few loopholes. It could think about adding a capital gains tax too. As for the regional petrol tax, National could promise more development of public transport to provide more equity in transport. Otherwise, the tax break mantra is disingenuous and nothing more than a vote-catcher for the more-money-for-me people, and won't give much to those really suffering from the "cost crisis".

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.

Power imbalance

Our wholesale market continues to provide disquiet for customers and for some in the industry.

This week we have seen lunchtime spot market peaks of 43 c/kWh and sustained overnight prices of 17 c/kWh. All while the Tiwai Point smelter is reported as paying 3.5 c/kWh.

Who is it that this "market" is serving the most?

Russell Baillie, Mt Eden.

Denuded hills

I agree with June Krebs (NZ Herald, March 7) that the felling of mature trees on Auckland's maunga (at great ratepayer cost) has been disastrous and calamitous, and deeply disrespectful to citizens and ratepayers.

We're supposed to be in a climate emergency, yet mature trees are being felled like flies. Māngere Mountain now looks a pitiful shell of its former self with most of its trees having been removed.

What a crying shame. Hardly helpful to the climate crisis.

R Howell, Onehunga.

Paltry progress

Correspondent Larry Tompkins (NZ Herald, March 9) suggests it would be progress to remove all tax from the earners on minimum wage.

How is it progress to give a proportion of the population a free ride through everything the tax take brings to society?

Helen Acraman, Waiuku.

Convenient parking

Those who decree parking regulations in Auckland must work a 9-5 job, be young and fit, and habitually shop in supermarkets and malls. Why else would bus lanes on shop-lined main routes into the city be mandated through to 10am when rush hour ends at 9am?

This deprives convenience stores and local butchers and bakers of a whole hour of drop-in trading.

Additionally, why would there be a constant removal of non-rush hour car park spaces outside conveniently located shops in Newmarket?

Immobile and time-poor customers rely on easy access. Negotiating malls and vast distances is untenable for many.

In a time when businesses need all the help they can get, policies that consider all participants' needs should be paramount.

Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

With green cabbages selling for $9 each, no wonder even the Auckland Zoo elephants are moving to Australia. John Robson, Herne Bay.

Discounts on goods entice you to purchase. At the checkout, I have found the special price is not given. Check your receipts. Keith May, Howick.

The Russian Government is using propaganda and misinformation to deceive its citizens. Further, the truth may only be ascertained via the internet and social media. The irony. Murray Fitchett, Remuera.

I have to congratulate McDonald's for closing 850 restaurants in Russia. New Zealand should get behind them and show their support. Well done, McDonald's. Geoffrey Slack, Silverdale.

Congratulations to all New Zealand MPs who came together starting with an Opposition party Bill and in the interests of a just world and all New Zealanders, passed it into law. Dennis Pahl, Tauranga.

Just read National's tax cut idea to make the wealthiest even more wealthy and the poorest slightly less poor. A "Luxon" is defined as a photon with no mass, travelling at the speed of light. You can't make this stuff up. Michael Cathro, Hamilton.

There used to be an annual competition for the worst TV ads. If they were to run the competition this year the current Land Transport adds would win by miles. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

The Premium Debate

Stalled townhouse development

The term NIMBY is a lazy and negligent way to suppress proper discussion about the ways that New Zealand has been going backwards. We need to be open to the possibility that we can have higher standards in the future. Our kids might actually benefit from better policies and better strategies to raise the standard of living, and improve our suburbs rather than making them worse. But it will probably mean looking at parties other than National and Labour. Welly G.

There is a real shortage of affordable housing for single adults. That is why larger houses often have to accommodate more vehicles. One per working adult. With one or two adults per bedroom that soon adds up. This is a problem city-wide. Yes, the future may be car-less but we aren't there yet. Kirstie P.

I often wonder at the absolute incompetence shown by our nonproductive bureaucrats. When the need for off-street parking was removed what thought was given to the disabled or mobility impaired? The change has deprived them of the chance to live where they want to. Patrick F.

More evidence that the RMA is one of the main constraints on the supply of housing. Laurence S.

The prospect of having to clamber up and downstairs makes the multi-storey townhouse completely unsuitable for retirees from the Baby Boomer generation like myself, believe me. Such retirees need a single-storey home as the ability to balance and negotiate flights of stairs wanes. So, one has to wonder why developers aren't catering for this Baby Boomer demographic by building single-storey townhouses for the supposedly wealthiest segment of the market. Not every retiree wants to live in a retirement village. There would be fewer units per site but surely they would fetch higher prices. Warwick G.

People all over the world live in apartments with stairs and double-storeyed houses. Even "old" people - why can't New Zealanders? Mathilde T.