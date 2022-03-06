A man opens his arms as he stands near a house destroyed in the Russian artillery shelling, in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv. Photo / Efrem Lukatsky, AP

Ugly replay of Hitler's gameplan

Watching the horror of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — and the criminal bombing of civilians — it's tempting to extend the comparisons with Adolf Hitler to note the striking similarity in Putin's gameplan between Hitler and Mussolini's campaign in support of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in the Spanish Civil War of 1936-39.

Stukas and blitzkrieg then got a good workout to remove the kinks in the strategy and get in some practice before the various invasions of 1939 and thereafter. Roll forward to 2014 when Putin's aerial butchery got a similar brutal rehearsal in Syria, with an equally hideous toll on Syrian civilians, to bolster his Franco, Assad. Poor Ukraine.

A lot of tut-tutting and oblique money and aid but no one coming into the playground to help the victim against the bully. Wasn't this what treaties and coalitions of support were meant for? Isn't this why Ukraine, Georgia and others yearned for some Nato buddies?

Long-term sanctions, confiscating oligarchs' yachts and rebuking Putin in the media aren't going to stop the savagery and all the innocent Ukrainians dying. And ultimately they just punish the poor Russian in the street. What's the UN for? Have we made no progress since 1945?

Ron Murray, Ellerslie.

Lies fly in wartime

It would seem that the first casualty of war is the truth. The Russian populace has been told how Ukraine is being run by Nazis and other various propaganda lies. We were told we had to wage war on Vietnam to stop communism, but the biggest lie we were told by the US and Britain was that Iraqis had many weapons of mass destruction. This then justified the bombing and mass killing of thousands of Iraqi civilians and the following destruction of their country. Did we protest or call out the war crimes of Bush and Blair? I think they went on to be popular statesmen.

Vince West, Milford.

Sanctions can hit hard

Feature writer Nicholas Khoo oddly suggests (NZ Herald, March 4), "The power of economic sanctions has been exaggerated", and "Do not assume sanctions will work well, won't be watered down and even abandoned".

Russian president Vladimir Putin has long endeavoured to split Nato and democracies but his invasion of Ukraine galvanised the free world into a united front which initiated sanctions with immediate calamitous impact, the Russian ruble reduced to junk status and inflation and food prices skyrocketing, the country in free fall.

Having been emboldened by his atrocities in Syria, Putin felt invincible, Ukraine, however, will be his nemesis, his demise inevitable as Russia's economy implodes. Make no mistake, sanctions can be "a deadly weapon", as time will tell.

P. J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

Booster doubts

Your editorial (Weekend Herald, March 5) suggests "... is the cohort of 938,000 people who are eligible for the vaccine booster but haven't yet taken it up ... "

It might be a lot worse than stated. The Government may have no idea how many people have taken it up. When my wife and I received our boosters on December 30, I thanked the nurse and saw that she was busy on her equipment and was not noting our names in any documents/book.

It was a casual walk-up, and no appointment details had been taken as far as I could see. I expressed my surprise and was ignored, so I wrote the date on my "Covid-19 Vaccine Record Card" ... so that at least we had a record of the booster jab. If others had this experience, who knows how many of us did, or did not, get boosters?

Brian Wilson, Windsor Park.

Police treatment

I am disgusted that people would throw excrement, bricks, and abuse, etc at our police who were only doing their job.

I am ashamed of people who would desecrate our war memorial, threaten the press and members of the public because they didn't have the same opinion as them. I am however proud that regardless of the hardships some have had to endure, the majority still believe in the rule of law, respect for our politicians, and think about others rather than themselves.

To the protesters, respect the goals you have set, then you have more chance of attaining them.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Parliament crosses

A number of NZ Herald images of the protest at Parliament showed a line of hovering white crosses. Some of the photos were quite dramatic. White crosses are symbolic in different ways for different people in different places. For me, it was easy to see each single cross as representing 200 lives saved by the measures taken to deal with Covid in New Zealand. I appreciate that thought, as the crosses, was somewhere over the head of the people there.

Peter Nicholson, Ruatangata.

Police action

The Wellington debacle lesson for NZ Police should be that among us there are sprinklings of crazies from North Cape to the Bluff just itching for opportunities to converge on any trouble, make whoopee, set up camp, and enjoy some free mayhem. We hope to see faster law reaction next time.

Jim Carlyle, Te Atatu Peninsula.

NZ's security

Richard Prebble's opinion piece (NZ Herald, March 2) is quite poignant given the situation in Europe. Not unlike Trump's call a few years ago for Europe to fulfill its agreement to fund Nato and its own security arrangements to the tune of a per cent of GDP, Prebble highlights our lack of investment in our security.

We rely too much on Australia and the United States. It's time for more discussion on what's happening in our part of the world and thanks, Mr Prebble, for your thoughts and wisdom.

Nigel Bufton, Pauanui.

Trees lack care

When the exotic trees are removed and native trees planted, does anyone look after the new trees? This procedure was done some time ago on Pigeon Mountain in Pakuranga, and no maintenance seems to have been done. Long grass is swamping the new trees which can hardly be seen. It is just a nightmare and I feel very sorry that it was ever done.

June Krebs, Sunnyhills.

Pandemic failings

Mike Munroe (Weekend Herald, March 5) is well wide of the mark in claiming the Government can bask in the glow of a job well done in managing the pandemic. A more objective view would be to attribute the success to the resilience, patience, and fortitude of New Zealanders who put up with a Government that failed to build ICU capacity, presided over an appalling delay in the vaccine rollout, bungled the acquisition of RAT tests and caused misery for those wishing to return from overseas.

Unlike the leaders of many other countries, none of these failures has been apologised for by the PM or her ministers.

This is arrogance. The pandemic mismanagement has effectively been paid for by the livelihoods and businesses of ordinary Kiwis.

The successes should be rightfully attributed to the courage and dedication of our health workers, police, teachers, and border workers along with ordinary Kiwis, rather than to politicians and their spinmeisters.

William Black, Remuera.

Games irony

It seems a rotten irony the Winter Olympics and now Winter Para-Olympics are in Beijing. Presumably innocent Russian and Belarusian Paralympians are being punished for Putin's war-mongering in Ukraine while China, which refuses to condemn him, continues to host the Games.

Mary Tallon, Little Huia.

Ignoring inequality

On Sunday at National's State of the Nation meeting, Chris Luxon promised to remove all the steps Labour has taken in its attempt to tilt the balance slightly away from asset-rich people. National will remove the bright-line provision and any tax regulation designed to curb landlords' profits. The audience cheered.

I would be surprised if there was even one person in that room who did not already own a home and was comfortably off. I have no respect for those whose only concern is to enhance their own wealth, not to try to stop the growing inequality. Luxon talks about Kiwis "keeping their hard-earned" money. Is he referring to the money his supporters gain by simply owning houses or other capital assets?

He surely isn't referring to those who truly work hard — caregivers and others earning not much above the minimum wage and paying tax on every dollar.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Short & sweet

On Luxon

Christopher Luxon strikes me as a nice guy. Ironically, politics can be a vicious game. He should return to what he knows best — investing in properties. Rex Head, Papatoetoe.

On protesters

It's really simple — if our protesters want to fight for freedom, get on the first plane to Ukraine and join a real fight for freedom. Then we can admire you. Jill Mandeno, Epsom.

Winston Peters' self-serving visit to the protesters/hooligans at Parliament shows that as Enoch Powell said: "All political careers end in failure". Rob Harris, Dannevirke.

The Government adopted the only course possible by refusing to talk to protesters who were breaking the law. Had they done otherwise, this would have set the default position for all future protests. David Tyler, Beach Haven.

On Zelenskyy

Some of our senior members of Parliament could take a page out of the Ukrainian leader's book on how to lead. He was in entertainment, so maybe there is hope for our lot, but I'm not holding my breath. Brian Henman, Algies Bay.

On MSD staff

A total of 220 social welfare staff who refuse to be vaxxed will be unemployed. Are they going to apply for an unemployment benefit? Hope not. Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

