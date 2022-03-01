Professor Harvey White has pointed out the impacts of 'long Covid' will burden the health system for some time. Photo / Martin Sykes, File

On wards and up wards

Our Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and her Ministers had no alternative but to borrow billions of dollars, to help her team of five million through the Covid-19 crisis.

Of the approximately $60 billion dollars borrowed, much of it was spent in good areas, such as wage subsidies, etc.

Regrettably, many billions were wasted as other commentators have pointed out.

Imagine the accolade Ardern would have received if she had built $15 billion dollars of new upgrades to our hospitals.

A desperately needed new hospital in Auckland, at say Greenlane, upgraded Manukau hospital and built other new hospitals and upgrades throughout New Zealand.

That would have been a true legacy to her leadership and one we could all physically see, touch, admire and feel good about.

But it is not too late for Jacinda to nudge Grant and say give me $15 billion for the above.

As Professor Harvey White (NZ Herald, February 28) has said, we will have many New Zealanders with "long Covid-19" and this will put enormous pressure on our already overloaded and fragile hospital system.

Tom Reynolds, St Heliers.

Lessons learned

As a Kiwi expatriate, it is with joy that I've received the news that the Covid isolation restrictions for returning New Zealanders have been lifted. The two years that the isolation requirement policy has been enforced have been tough, particularly when many of us have been fully vaccinated for well over a year.

There are lessons that hopefully have been learned by the current Government.

A significant increase in health infrastructure spending is needed.

Lagging six months behind the rest of the world in ordering vaccines must not be allowed to happen again.

The NZ economy has been further badly damaged by the failure of the Government to allow fully vaccinated travellers who test negative for Covid to visit NZ over the last year. Those travellers support what was the biggest earner of overseas funds for the country. The message of "kindness" that is propagated so prominently has taken a beating. Huge numbers of Kiwis were hurt by being denied entry for compelling personal reasons.

Let us all hope a crisis of this nature never happens again. But, if it does, the leadership gets better and more practical on managing it than what has transpired.

Quentin Durward, San Diego, USA.

Extreme backers

The thought that agent provocateurs may be among us funding and organising the "freedom protest" is deeply disturbing.

The presence of "Trump" and "Q-anon" flags at these rallies, organised by far-right conspiracy theorists concerns me and now we have attacks on the "fake news" media – actual violent physical attacks which is even more alarming and getting closer to people serving in Government.

Jacinda Ardern has become a focus of right-wing news outlets' derogatory reporting, from Good morning Britain, Sky News Australia to Fox News in America.

I guess that is the weakness of right-wing politics – there is no room for any other dogma which must be destroyed. Hopefully, that is largely why its adherents are in the minority. Election time will tell whether this blitz of negativity sways the masses.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Way we were

Like Jean McIntosh (NZ Herald, February 28), I am saddened at how much life in New Zealand has changed since she and I emigrated here. When I arrived in 1962, everyone had a home and a job. Families could live in an affordable state house or the family benefit could be cashed in to provide a deposit on a home. Most of us lived on the proverbial "quarter-acre section".

But it is unfair to blame the current Labour Government for the changes. The previous National Government, to achieve its "rock star economy" ambitions, invited anyone who had enough wealth to invest to come to New Zealand and buy up homes and property, which they did in large numbers.

At auctions, bids were raised out of the reach of ordinary homebuyers who are now forced to pay enormous rents to live in a matchbox making it impossible to save enough money to ever buy a home.

The present Labour Government has simply inherited this situation.

Anne Martin, Helensville.

Common ground

When I arrived in Aotearoa in 1981 from New York, where violence was commonplace and brusqueness was an official language, New Zealand seemed a beautiful and calm respite, but not always perfect.

It was the Muldoon era, and there were political turmoil and divided opinions. Over ensuing years, New Zealanders have united in the darkest hours, with compassion and love. The Christchurch earthquakes, the terrorist attacks at the Christchurch mosques, and the White Island tragedy.

My admiration for my adopted country was reinforced on February 22, 2011. I was evacuated from the red zone in the Christchurch CBD to Hagley Park. There was no cellphone coverage and roads were ripped to shreds. It was impossible to reach my husband who was at AMI Stadium. Through the dust and chaos, a taxi driver trying to find his own family drove me to the stadium. It took 90 horrific minutes and he, a total stranger, refused any money. That kindness and caring were repeated many times over the years.

I don't give a toss if I sound like an emotional old woman but we need that now. We need consensus and compromise. We need that New Zealand back.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Follow the money

So far, the Western world is concentrating on entirely negative sanctions against Putin's invasion.

That can have a significant effect, especially if only about half of them were up for reversal upon total Russian withdrawal.

It would be better if reversal of the other 50 per cent was delayed until Putin was banished from Russian politics (provided both weren't simultaneous).

The US has pointed to a positive direction with their reserving some Afghan monies for reparations.

It would be great if the West could come together to confiscate all available funds held, by the Russian government; companies; oligarchs, etc, to be used as reparations for Ukrainian refugees and rebuilding the shattered country.

Countries profiting as tax and "hot money" shelters would need to co-operate or, themselves, come under punitive sanctions.

Other than that, it's hard to "think positive" in a situation like this.

Ken W J Lynch, Northcross.

Power of music

In 1900, Finland's great composer Jan Sibelius wrote a patriotic work to inspire the Finns who were threatened with invasion by their giant neighbour, Russia. What emerged was the noble hymn, Finlandia. The outcome: Russia retreated and Finland remains independent.

Great courage emerged from the relatively recent siege of Sarajevo in Bosnia, when so-called Christian Serbs determined to destroy their perceived Muslim enemy. Facing almost certain death, a lone musician played his cello in full view of snipers. His defiance paid off, the morale of the citizens of Sarajevo was raised, and the cellist survived.

Ludwig van Beethoven felt passionately about freedom, writing several fine works on this theme. Incensed by Napoleon Bonaparte's unlawful invasion of European neighbours, Beethoven wrote his Symphony #3 (the Eroica, or Heroic).

In 1989 when the Berlin Wall fell, the magnificent Ode to Joy in Beethoven's last Symphony (the Choral) was adopted and universally recognised as a potent symbol of liberty.

If Ukrainians were to adopt, and constantly play via their smartphones, the final movement of the Eroica, who knows what effect this would have on the Russians?

Go Ukraine.

John Hall, Hauraki.

ROC and hard place

We watched the Olympics last year and this and people asked "Who's ROC?"

It was the "Russian Olympic Committee". That meant it was Russia but you didn't want to say it; instead, pretend a reality that wasn't.

The International Olympic Committee isn't in the media driving seat reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If it were, I guess it wouldn't be "Russia" and it wouldn't be "invading".

It would be the Russian Military Committee (RMC) defending its territory.

Peter Nicholson, Ruatangata.

Vaulting ambitions

Graeme Lay's mum's remark that General Bernard Montgomery was the man "who won the war for us", (NZ Herald, March 1), reminded me of a conversation reported by Henry Rose in his wonderful Who's In, Who's Out.

Winston Churchill: "Monty would like my job." King George VI: "That's a relief, I thought he wanted mine."

Tony Potter, Remuera.

Short & sweet

On protest

This has ceased to be a rational protest if it ever was truly that; given a choice, no one would support what we have had to do. What is happening is more a comment on the sad state of our mental health. Mike Diggins, Royal Oak.

Andrew Coster has been found seriously wanting in the current situation but does the buck not stop with the Minister? Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

On fuel

With the price of fuel rising on an almost daily basis the parties that banned future exploration for oil and gas without consultation now have free-range egg all over their faces. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

On Ukraine

Trump scathingly disrespected Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Current events clearly show Zelenskyy to be the decidedly better man. Robert Myers, Auckland Central.

If nothing is done to stop this madness, other countries may well follow Putin's lead to extend their boundaries. Now is the time for the United Nations to show some spine. P. K. Haycock, Mt Roskill.

It is a very challenging time for the IOC and Fifa; how will they manage to worm their way out of sanctioning Russia now? Steve Dransfield, Karori.

We have the United Nations, Nato, The European Commission, and the League of Nations. And we are still having wars. L H Cleverly, Mt Roskill.

A group of us are going to wear blue and yellow every Tuesday until there is a ceasefire in Ukraine to show solidarity with people who are standing up to Putin. Jenny Senior, Waipawa.

The Premium Debate

Worker exodus warning

I came home to New Zealand nine years ago after spending 20 years overseas. The New Zealand I came home to is not the New Zealand of today. I have to admit I'm torn between staying or leaving; financially I am better off leaving. Helen R.

The Government's philosophy of "we know best" continues to drive confidence from the private sector lower. I personally know of several business people who have/plan on leaving the country, one, in particular, will inevitably see dozens of jobs slowly moved overseas. In my immediate family, we have a doctor, nurse, and police officers. All of them are seeing resignations en masse in their workplaces for better-paid roles overseas. This is only the very beginning. The fault sits directly at the feet of the Government - $50 billion printed and we can't retain our best people? Tim V.

How about we develop our own skilled workers? Employers have surely had time. Are we also expecting all those Kiwis that clamoured to come home are going to leave again? Just exactly what are these skills that we lack and need to import? Some honest openness from employers around this issue would be appreciated. The complaint that New Zealanders lack skills, aren't interested in doing these jobs, don't want to work, etc. simply doesn't wash. Diana C.

We in NZ or 95 per cent of us are in great health because of our governing team who have followed the health science. Lowest mortality, an economy in good health, and restrictions in travel are at an end as of today. Free to go and work - live anywhere in the world with the freedoms we take for granted. Free to go to Ukraine if you will. Give free airfare to all protesters in NZ to Ukraine so they can have a meaningful comparison on the meaning of "freedom". Mike W.

On this platform, the go-to position has been to moan about the border not being open for returning Kiwis - if there are that many wanting to return then it will be interesting to see what the leavers versus arrivals figures turn out to be. Brian H.