Letters: Hospitals, Covid lessons, far-right patrons, NZ society, and Russia

11 minutes to read
Professor Harvey White has pointed out the impacts of 'long Covid' will burden the health system for some time. Photo / Martin Sykes, File

On wards and up wards
Our Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and her Ministers had no alternative but to borrow billions of dollars, to help her team of five million through the Covid-19 crisis.
Of the approximately $60

