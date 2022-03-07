Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Letters: Refinery closure, carbon farming, Russia, Covid death, and rubbish

9 minutes to read
Marsden Pt Oil Refinery will become a fuel import-only terminal from April this year. Photo / John Stone, File

NZ Herald

Fuelling fears
NZ Refining is about to shut down our only production facility for fossil fuels and is turning Marsden Point into a storage terminal for imported fuels. This decision is purely made on commercial grounds

