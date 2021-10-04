Letters: Climate action, stolen ideas, the anti-lockdown rally, and Ardern's scriptwriters

New Zealand is increasingly reliant on mitigation from the land use and forestry to meet its targets on climate change. Photo / Domen Grogl, 123rf, File

Insufficient response

During our Covid crisis, has the Government taken its eyes off climate change?

Possibly Greta Thunberg has read the Climate Action Tracker report, and others associated with it, which argues:"New Zealand is one of the few countries to have a net zero emissions by 2050 goal enshrined in law… but short-term policies cannot yet keep up with that ambition.

"New Zealand is increasingly relying on the mitigation potential of the land use and forestry sector to meet its target rather than focusing efforts on reducing emissions from high emitting sectors."

James Shaw can expect his large team of experts to be questioned on this at the upcoming UN-brokered COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, and possibly on why so many had to jet so far.

To show their true colours, perhaps they should sail to Europe, as Thunberg once sailed across the Atlantic? Or even travel in a self-isolating hot-air balloon?

Richard Brookes, Birkenhead.

Ideas factories

Matthew Hooton (NZ Herald, October 1) suggests, this Government is taking up suggestions from the Opposition.

He'd be right, if only because all Opposition parties have pulled the same stunt. Get in early with a proposal.

If the government of the day does something similar, then it's something to crow about.

On the other hand, if the idea is a failure then those same Opposition parties, who will never bear any responsibility, can shrug their shoulders, and walk away and act like they weren't serious.

A case in point, when was the last time David Seymour and co held up Taiwan as an exemplar on Covid?

John Capener, Kawerau.

Italian job

Italy is introducing a new law that could be of interest to New Zealand. As from October 15, all employees (not just the public sector) need to show a Covid Pass.

Unvaccinated employees are not banned from working but do have to obtain (and show) a clear Covid test (at their own expense) every two days.

As you would expect, suddenly vaccination rates have jumped. Since our NZ Government keeps saying a high vaccination rate - as fast as possible - is our highest priority, it could follow this example!

There is no reason New Zealand could not reach 90+ per cent vaccination amongst eligible Kiwis by December 1.

Lucas Bonné, Unsworth Heights.

Mallet approach

Two friends - one in 70s, the other in 80s and both double-vaccinated - had a visit at their home from two police officers to say my friends had been seen playing croquet.

They were told if they were caught again they could face a fine. Croquet is a permitted sport (in your bubble) in level 3.

Hundreds then gathered illegally at Destiny Church's request to oppose Covid vaccinations and the police just watched.

Pamela Henderson, Bucklands Beach.

Smart thinking

I read many very intelligent suggestions to the editor (some, maybe not so ) and I wonder if the government ever takes advantage of this feedback or are these of no consequence to them, similar it seems to many business leaders' proposals. Unlike their own expensive in-house intelligence people, these comments are provided free of charge and are worthy of consideration.

After all, the people of New Zealand elected them to act in their interest and should be heard.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Urgency needed

We need to improve upon the current pandemic rules as soon as possible.

I believe Jacinda is working on it, and has our backs. But we need to hurry up and roll out saliva testing to replace nasal swabs; build more MIQs away from populations; allow certain home MIQ options; better co-ordination for New Zealanders to travel home/get flights; and speed up the fast-tracking for desperately needed migrant workers.

We need all front-line workers to be 100 per cent vaccinated, as soon as possible - no jab, no job.

If you an isolated worker, or are a hermit, then no, you might not need to get vaccinated.

I agree with vaccination passports too, for travel and public events. With success of The 90% Project, New Zealand would be in a position to open up borders again without hospitals becoming over-run.

Then, we would be unlikely to need to go back into lockdowns again.

Gillian McAven, Glenfield.

Alcohol disorder

We are better informed now about the effects of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD). We know our prisons have a high percentage of people with this affliction. We know people with FASD have difficulty finding manageable employment, making satisfying relationships, parenting responsibly. If a food was found to be so damaging, it would not be allowed to be displayed in our supermarkets.

Not that long ago, knowledge of the harm caused us by tobacco was unknown.

But of course, large numbers of people are able to enjoy alcohol, and many pregnant women are fully aware of the dangers to their babies and switch their drink of choice. The other side of the argument, is that alcohol is not always damaging.

Why should the government take financial responsibility for the damage that is caused by the producers of a product? Simply to put a warning on bottles has very little impact on someone who is alcohol dependent, someone who is not going to make the choice to stop drinking alcohol while pregnant.

Let those that make the product, take responsibility for the damage.

Robin Greenfield, Meadowbank.

Add oration

If Judith Collins wants to improve her performance, she needs to head-hunt one of Jacinda Ardern's speechwriters.

They are so beautifully scripted and read out so well you could almost believe them.

Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

Don't look now

Re: David H. Fisher's jab (NZ Herald, October 1). When I had my "jab" in 1952, our big burly Canadian sergeant came out of the hut, post- jab, and said: "See lads, there is nothing to it." He then passed out. Having a fear of needles is endemic. Shut your eyes.

John Roxburgh, Remuera.

No slowing down

Auckland Transport's idea of "feedback and engagement with the community" is fascinating. It plans to make some major changes in our street in relation to increased safety for the children from the school around the corner.

We were all invited to make submissions on the plan, which most of us consider overkill in terms of removal of resident parking and construction of speed humps. Several of us took up the offer for input. We offered what we considered much more practical options based on what we observe living here. We also asked for an on-site meeting to talk about the issue in situ. This didn't happen.

We have all now been thanked for our input and, with the exception of one less car park being removed, it is going ahead with the plan regardless.

This pretence of inclusion sums up Auckland Transport's arrogance and heavy-handed determination to carry out their agenda. Which we see demonstrated on a regular basis.

Colin Nicholls, Mt Eden.

Across word

I find the bridge saga incredibly disappointing. To me it shows how entrenched anti-cycling views are within Waka Kotahi.

I believe the proposed bridge was a straw man and the mandarins there who dreamt up the idea must now be very pleased with themselves. While again setting back the possibility of a harbour crossing for cyclists and pedestrians, they have demonstrated how independent that agency is, put the minister in his place, drawn scorn on cyclists, and set up a spurious competition between public and active transport.

So what now, indeed? I am sceptical of the feasibility and usefulness of dedicated buses and ferries. In comparison, a dedicated lane on the Harbour Bridge definitely seems worthy of at least a trial, but Waka Kotahi has already shown its intransigence towards that during the recent rally.

Perhaps such a lane will have to wait until climate change measures reduce traffic on the bridge to buses, trucks, tradies, vehicles of the well-off and, finally, cyclists and pedestrians.

Iain Robertson, Sandringham

Short & sweet

On precautions

'It's not much to ask... Put on ya mask." Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

We used to say: "Make someone smile", which became "put a smile on their face". Now it should be: "Put a smile under their mask." Norm Murray, Browns Bay.

On elections

In response to Jock Mac Vicar (NZ Herald, October 1), if Labour wants to succeed in 2023, they just need to keep undoing all the contentious work John Key's Government pushed through while failing to ensure the health and education systems were fit for purpose Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

On hospital

Very pleased to see the article (NZ Herald, October 1) showing the number of vaccinated people in hospital. Only one. Surely that would encourage more people to get the vaccine?

Jennifer Burcher Spence, Waiuku.

On Destiny

The protesters at Brian Tamaki's rally remind me of the prisoner who decides to mount an escape bid with a week to go on his sentence, and ends up being banged up for another two years. Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

We've all had a gutsful of Brian Tamaki. Tony Potter, Remuera.

Do the police still make arrests? Dennis Knill, Parnell.

The Premium Debate

Delta in Waikato

They said all the way through this thing never blame the people it's the virus, the problem now it is the people. The people, a typical minority, who don't play by the rules, don't stay home and in too many cases also won't get vaccinated. Time to take a much harder line or what will be will be. Paul H.

Hamilton moves to level 3 over two unlinked cases whereas Auckland and Upper Hauraki were straight to level 4. There is no border for the Waikato so you can still leave to go on a ski trip or to the beach for school holidays. What kind of joke is this level 3? Why not just stay in level 2? Why is Auckland treated differently? Anna K.

The point that we can take from the present debacle is that there is one law for the law-abiding and one law for those who don't care. Unfortunately it is the law-abiding that get trampled on. Selwyn S.

This is Labour's failure. Failure to plan. Failure to act. Failure to execute. We're a small country of 5 million people, we could have all (12+) received our vaccinations months ago. Instead companies are going broke, gritty small business owners are losing their livelihoods, genuine hardworking folk their jobs, and it's costing all of us billions of dollars to be paid back by future generations. Matt M.

No one should be leaving Auckland until a rapid test at the border is negative. Robert H.

Why should this have any effect on Auckland's alert level change? Even more reason to go to level two, and get rid of the boundaries. It's already out. The horse has bolted. Let's move on please. Andy G.

The Government may have to alter the rules around lockdown 3, 4, allowing greater freedom of travel across the region and access to entertainment - be it cafes, restaurants, beaches etc. But they really are in the most difficult of positions. It's clear from overseas evidence that hospitals can still be over-run even with an 80 per cent vaccination rate. That cannot be allowed to happen. Timothy T.