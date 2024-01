While technology is moving at breakneck speeds, maybe governments have to find a way to contain unwanted outcomes, writes a reader.

Climate change considerations

Science reporter Jamie Morton’s article “Marine heatwave in El Nino a surprise” should shake us all up to the urgency of the need for dramatic climate change mitigation measures.

If Ben Noll, our Niwa forecaster, is surprised at the 1C to 2C above average sea temperatures, then may I suggest we should be alarmed.

Later in the article Dr Eric Behrens states New Zealand waters are warming at twice to three times the global rate, and that to accurately define ecological impacts, more research is needed.

We also need research into how we get our political leaders to take effective climate change mitigation measures.

Dennis Worley, Birkenhead

Getting rid of the rubbish

On Jim Smithson’s letter regarding rubbish bins being removed. On a recent trip to Japan, we found that there were NO public rubbish bins and people were required to take their rubbish home.

Strangely there was no rubbish to be seen in public, so it can be done ...

We New Zealanders need to lift our game.

Vivien Dryden, Ōrewa

Paula’s politics

Paula Bennett (HoS, Jan 7) is always good for a giggle. First, she ascribes Trump-like behaviour to the political left, as if the abuse Dame Jacinda Ardern suffered came from Labour voters, and then bemoans her experience of finding no one “capable of having an interesting rational discussion”. That, of course, is just a matter of her picking better quality company.

However, she hadn’t finished with that. She went on to say that voters on the left criticised National MPs who were brought up by the welfare state, who supported policies aimed at cutting help to the most vulnerable people in New Zealand. But there have always been people aiding and supporting their oppressors. This comes as no surprise to those on the left who also couldn’t care less about the views of any Rangitata MP. Perhaps Bennett is feeling guilty about her own voting history.

Mark Nixon, Remuera