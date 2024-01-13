Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Citizen assemblies; getting rid of the rubbish; AI alarm bells

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
While technology is moving at breakneck speeds, maybe governments have to find a way to contain unwanted outcomes, writes a reader.

While technology is moving at breakneck speeds, maybe governments have to find a way to contain unwanted outcomes, writes a reader.

Letter of the week

Climate change considerations

Science reporter Jamie Morton’s article “Marine heatwave in El Nino a surprise” should shake us all up to the urgency of the need for dramatic climate change mitigation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand