The Gisborne Harrier Club is having a trail run at Cooks Cove this Sunday.

This Weekend

Saturday, June 8

Charity Knit Sale: New, low-cost hand knits. Baby, children and other. 9am-1pm St Andrews Church Hall, Cobden St.

Motel California - The Eagles Experience. 8.30pm. Tickets at eventfinda or at The Dome. The Dome Cinema, 38 Childers Rd, Gisborne.

Sunday, June 9

Gisborne Harrier Club trail run series. Registration from 9.15am. Run starts at 10am. Cooks Cove, Tolaga Bay. Open to non-members $15 or $10 for kids.

Coming Up

Saturday, June 15

Live Latin music & Fiesta. Sonora Latina, La Clandesta and DJ Latino, 8pm. The Dome, 38 Childers Rd, Gisborne.

Gisborne Ski Club Annual Pre-Season Dinner.

Join the members and friends of the Gisborne Ski Club for a pre-season dinner at Tahu. Drinks at 5pm followed by dinner at 6pm. $70 pp. Tahu, Midway Surf Club, 40 Centemial Marine Drive. Gisborne. Bookings and payment due by June 9. RSVP to richard@grahamdobson.co.nz rob.wagner@indevin.com.

Gisborne Caledonian Society. Modern,sequence and social dancing. Theme blues. 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Holy Trinity church hall. 70 Derby St, All welcome. Phone Pat 021 0497148

Saturday, June 22

Winter Solstice Electro-Acoustic Sound Bath

Join musician and sound healer Ash Sales in a musical journey that intertwines modern and traditional methods of sound healing through live electronic and acoustic music in this meditative sound bath. Eastwoodhill Arboretum Library. 5pm-7pm ticket link www.omchanted.co.nz.

Sunday, June 23

Gisborne Civic Brass Band Winter Concert Series. 2pm St Andrews Church Cobden St. Koha at door for musicians.

Casual Healing. Indigenous Roots, Rock and Reggae by composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Nikau Te Huki. Dome Cinema, 38 Childers Rd, Gisborne.

Regular Events

Mondays:

500 Card Club. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3, ph Tony 863 3468.

Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence & Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

Sun City Spinners. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz.

He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun sing-along and read for under-twos. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class. Focuses on keeping the mum-to-be comfortably active, whilst their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni. Starting June 4 at 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Wednesdays:

Fifties Forward. Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

Mainly Music. A fun music group for pre-schoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/fam, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

Thursdays:

Te Pihinga | Little Sprouts. Fun sing-along and read for 2-5-year-olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

Friday Stairs Workout. Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.

Te Aka Rangatahi / The Teen Vine. Anime Club or King of the Board. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 3.30-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

Gisborne parkrun. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-midday. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com.

Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Cnr Stout nd Fitzherbert streets, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Tennis for all. Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

East Coast Museum of Technology. ECMoT, 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10A, $5 snr, $2 school chn, u/5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

Lions Express Train Rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

Mahjong Club (Mon & Thurs). Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs & Sat). Cnr Parkinson and Innes streets, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues & Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues & Sun). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5A, U/12s free.

Fortnightly:

Gisborne Country Music Club (1st & 3rd Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 chn, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz.

Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd & 4th Saturdays and last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool Carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am-approx 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com.

Monthly:

Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday). Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.

Crop Swap (1st Sunday). Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm

Irish Music Session (1st Sunday). The Rivers, cnr Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday). Waverley Street Hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am. (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, PB Blues Club members free, R18.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 incl morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday). Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday), 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

First City Toastmasters. Become a confident speaker and leader. (1st and 3rd Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15. Phone Helen 022 1945671.





To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.







