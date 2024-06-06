Advertisement
Letters: Christopher Luxon has broken his contract with voters; where’s the support for neurodivergent students?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
"During the election campaign, Christopher Luxon made a promise of cancer drug funding to elicit votes. I, and probably most, cancer sufferers voted for the funding." Photo / Jason Dorday

Luxon has broken his contract with voters

I’m not a lawyer and do not know the appropriate legal wording for an enforceable commitment or contract.

During the election campaign, Christopher Luxon made a (the “Offer”) to elicit votes. I, and probably most, cancer sufferers voted for the proposed funding (the “Acceptance”). So do we have an “Offer and Acceptance” contract?’ If so, National are in default. Is this false advertising? Should we each take breach of contract action? Does the Electoral Commission get involved?

