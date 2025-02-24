Letters: China’s ambitions echo history; split housing market reflects society

Today, China’s return to global influence – through trade, infrastructure projects like the Belt and Road Initiative, and naval expansion – mirrors what could have been centuries ago. If Zheng He’s voyages had continued, today’s concerns over Chinese vessels in the Tasman might be viewed not as a resurgence, but as a norm.

Ultimately, history took a different path due to China’s internal choices. The Ming dynasty’s withdrawal allowed Europe to dominate, shaping the modern world. The question now is whether China’s 21st-century ambitions represent a return to an alternative, long-disrupted trajectory.

Richard Kensington, Remuera.

Beijing’s message

Correspondent Glen Stanton’s letter (February 24), draws a false equivalence between the Chinese navy’s lingering presence in the Tasman and Anzac warships transiting through the Taiwan Strait.

Firstly, the strait is an international waterway traversed by 200+ ships per day, according to Lloyds. Something I suggest one could not say about the Tasman Sea. Nor have I seen any reports of our warships conducting live firing during the passage.

Realistically, the Chinese are, firstly, showing military muscle as a backdrop to their agreement with the Cook Islands and secondly, emphasising that a New Zealand presence in Aukus would not go uncontested.

Rob Harris, Masterton.

US ruling by fear

One wonders if the United States has any genuine friends left in the world today. Perhaps Russia, as surprising as that may seem, but who else can honestly say they stand with the US out of true friendship rather than fear?

President Donald Trump claims that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a dictator, yet it is Trump himself who exhibits the traits of a leader concerned only with his own power and America’s interests above all else. His recent actions – allegedly blackmailing Ukraine by demanding control over its mineral resources – mirror his broader approach to trade and diplomacy: economic coercion backed by military dominance.

The hope for a more stable and harmonious world may only come in 2029 when Trump’s term ends – assuming, of course, he does not attempt to alter the US Constitution to seek a third term. Should that ever come to pass, we can only hope for divine intervention.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Split market

If you ever wanted proof of an ill-divided world in New Zealand, you only have to look at the property market. The normal housing market has been in freefall for years, wiping approximately 30% off the average capital value (CV).

On the other side of the coin, the upmarket housing market has been booming, with expensive houses selling quickly and well over CV as rich-listers look to do something with their excess money.

Does this go-to prove the old adage that the poor get poorer and the rich get richer? This imbalance of wealth only creates animosity.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Pet peeve

Most days, our local Facebook page has missing cat advertisements. Sometimes the cats are found and sometimes those found are deceased. I have no cats. I care deeply about the environment and for that reason have planted many natives in my Grey Lynn backyard, primarily to encourage bird life.

My backyard has now become Cat Med for many of the locals' cats – they see a perfect hunting ground (and toilet area). Aside from sometimes chasing the cats away, it appears there is little else I can do.

At the same time, feral and urban cats are destroying native wildlife throughout New Zealand. This is a bizarre situation which requires individual owner responsibility, plus policy changes. I’m hoping our local and national MPs will see the benefits of cat control and demonstrate some much-needed leadership.

Vicki Carpenter, Grey Lynn.

Local investment

The real economic tragedy is that we can’t attract our own money to invest in New Zealand. Our KiwiSaver funds invest 85% overseas and the taxpayer-owned Super Fund 88%.

Is it that our much-vaunted private sector can’t provide sufficient returns? Or something else in the water?

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.