His comments came as Washington and Kyiv negotiate a mineral resources deal Trump wants as compensation for the wartime aid his predecessor Joe Biden gave Ukraine.
It was the latest twist in a whirlwind first month since he took office, during which he has upended US foreign policy by making diplomatic overtures towards the Kremlin over the heads of Ukraine and Europe.
The US has proposed a United Nations resolution on the Ukraine conflict that omitted any mention of Kyiv’s territory occupied by Russia, diplomatic sources told AFP.
Trump has asked for “US$500 billion [$871b] worth” of rare earth minerals to make up for aid given to Kyiv – a price tag Ukraine has balked at and which is much higher than published US aid figures.
“There are no American obligations in the agreement regarding guarantees or investments, everything about them is very vague, and they want to extract US$500b from us,” the Ukrainian source told AFP of the proposed deal.
“What kind of partnership is this? And why do we have to give US$500b, there is no answer,” the source said, adding that Ukraine had proposed amendments to the draft.
The US has given Ukraine more than US$60b in military aid since Russia’s invasion, according to official figures – the largest such contribution among Kyiv’s allies but substantially lower than Trump’s figures.