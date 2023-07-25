Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Business talent, Kiri Allan, prison work, general practitioners, taxation, and NZ First

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
ANZ chief executive Antonia Watson. Photo / Nicola Topping

ANZ chief executive Antonia Watson. Photo / Nicola Topping

Talent agency

Damien Venuto’s major talent challenge article (NZ Herald, July 25) quoting ANZ chief executive Antonia Watson on future demographic makeup for New Zealand, is really important. The loss of executive and creative NZ

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand