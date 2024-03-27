Transport Minister Simeon Brown (seated). Photo / Janine Baalbergen

Building the roads to ruin

By what logic does Simeon Brown think that building more roads will solve New Zealand’s transport woes (NZ Herald, March 26)?

With the population of Auckland expected to double, urban sprawl consenting, a second harbour crossing and building more roads of national significance there will be hundreds of thousands more car trips - bringing more congestion, more crashes, and worse still tonnes more carbon emissions into the atmosphere, adding to climate change.

With most cities in the world upgrading public transport in the form of more efficient electric-powered buses and rail services, this Government is “taking New Zealand back” (wards) into the era of trucks and cars and more congestion.

Brown is withdrawing transport funding of fuel taxes, and for bus lanes with no funding at all for rail freight. People take time to have faith in the reliability of public transport and use of it needs to become a habit for the majority.

This will never happen as each government changes the rules and cuts funding, bringing uncertainty for transport.

Christchurch is on the right track with cycleways, trams and an efficient and cheap bus service. Cities such as Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga are already experiencing heavy congestion and empty city centre business closures as people struggle to gain access.

Even in the smaller city of Whangārei, with an exploding population, the amount of cars on the roads and lack of regular public transport is very noticeable.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Port prosperity

As a small place which makes very little, we are heavily dependent on imports.

Port of Auckland is our biggest port for imports, and serves not only the city but is also the most important gateway for the country. It is under-capitalised due to a poor business structure. It isn’t a lemon to be squeezed.

Leasing out the port is not the way to create a thriving enterprise. Any operator would seek to extract as much money as possible while putting in as little as possible. Renters don’t add a lot of value to a house they don’t own.

The port is a vital strategic asset and the council should retain 51 per cent ownership while allowing investors to put money into making the port more productive and giving a better deal for New Zealanders.

Instead of being considered an embarrassment (ban the ships and make the waterfront safe for lattes), the port should be recognised as key to our prosperity.

Neil Stratton, Golflands.

Marine mammals

I fail to understand why the cancellation of one day of boat racing has caused so much fuss (NZ Herald, March 27). Is it possible that expensive boats matter more than the natural world?

I am wondering why Lyttelton Harbour was chosen as a venue to hold the SailGP racing? Where if not Auckland, Wellington or Dunedin harbours could have been considered?

I hope we can teach our children and young people that it’s a privilege not a right to have fun on or in the ocean. The natural world is to be respected and protected, especially beautiful and endangered marine mammals.

Penelope Ann Owen, Campbells Bay.

Modern mariner

Sir Russell Coutts sums up the mentality of those running the country, and the world, today. It is all about having the money and a belief that they should have the final say on just about everything.

And that is precisely the reason why our planet is begging right now for these people to use their skills on saving the earth that sustains us.

Soon it will be too late to stop our world from dying. Hector’s dolphins and their protected life in a marine sanctuary is a start, a small but significant thumbs up for our survival.

Russell, work through your frustrations and become the modern mariner that saves our precious waters.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Jumping ship

Perhaps if someone could stump up millions of tax-free Swiss francs then Sir Russell Coutts may be tempted to swap sides in this Sail GP versus Hector’s dolphin controversy.

It seems to have worked before.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland CBD.

Escaping Gloriavale

The documentary Escaping Utopia, the story of Gloriavale, has screened on TV the last few nights. What a tragic and evil cult this is, all in the name of Christianity.

It would appear that nothing has been done to close this cult down. Where have the women’s rights groups been? Where have the human rights groups and groups who advocate for children been?

There is a very dedicated group of ex-Gloriavale members who offer strong support to members who leave the cult but this group needs support.

The innocent members of Gloriavale deserve to be free of the very strict controls and the domination they suffer at the hands of the leadership.

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.



