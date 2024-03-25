OPINION

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but SailGP is just a boat race.

Yes, it is exciting as the foils slice through the water at up to 100km/h, but is it really worth killing dolphins for a boat race?

I don’t think so, and I reckon most New Zealanders’ values would align with that.

But then there is the other Russell, Sir Russell Coutts, SailGP chief executive.

Previously SailGP agreed with the approach of prioritising dolphins’ safety ahead of boat races, but now comments by Coutts suggest a change of mind.

What happened?

SailGP decided to have its race in Lyttelton Harbour, where there is a marine mammal sanctuary, because endangered Upokohue/Hector’s dolphins live there.

Upokohue/Hector’s is one of the smallest and rarest dolphins in the world and is classified by scientists as “Threatened - Nationally Vulnerable”, which means they face a high risk of extinction in the medium term.

They are only found in New Zealand. These are all good reasons to protect them.

SailGP was told about the problems of holding the race in a marine mammal sanctuary.

Sir Russell Coutts speaks with Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine. Photo / Nick Bewley

This was especially problematic due to the high speed of the boats and the presence of mothers with calves. SailGP persisted and a series of rules were agreed (the Marine Mammal Protection Plan) that would allow the race but protect the dolphins.

The most important rule was that racing must stop if dolphins were sighted in or near the racing area.

Only a fortnight ago, Andrew Thompson, SailGP managing director said of the Marine Mammal Protection Plan: “It’s an industry-leading example of SailGP’s commitment to the environments in which we operate.”

As the Department of Conservation has stated: “This decision to hold the event there was made in the full knowledge that protection of the dolphins from the impact of boats will be paramount”.

I don’t agree with having the race there at all. It is a marine sanctuary for god’s sake, but if it is going ahead it is good that the protection plan was agreed.

But on Saturday the dolphins turned up, the agreed rules were activated and the racing was paused - which was what SailGP agreed because of their “commitment to the environments in which we operate”.

But then Coutts lost it, and in a Trumpian outburst attacked all and sundry - DoC, the harbourmaster, the hapū, the scientists, the laws, etc etc.

His attack on rules to protect dolphins echoed this government’s war on nature, with its oil and gas exploration and fast-track laws for environmentally destructive projects.

So much for all the greenwash that SailGP cares about the environment.

As for Coutts’ gratuitous attack on Ngāti Wheke, thank goodness they stood up for the dolphins because it is clear SailGP couldn’t care less.

When it comes to not really giving a damn about dolphins, I used to think that no one would best George Clement, the then head of Seafood New Zealand, when he blamed the dolphins for drowning themselves in the nets of fishing boats. But Coutts sure has given it a crack.

Doctor Russel Norman is the executive director of Greenpeace Aotearoa.