Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Avoiding a recession, causes of inflation, housing crisis, teacher numbers, and Covid isolation

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Should Finance Minister Grant Robertson ordain lower interest rates, increase the money supply, and lift wages and benefits for workers, beneficiaries, householders, and small businesses? Photo / Warren Buckland, File

Should Finance Minister Grant Robertson ordain lower interest rates, increase the money supply, and lift wages and benefits for workers, beneficiaries, householders, and small businesses? Photo / Warren Buckland, File

Avoiding recession

New Zealanders, or more accurately, those least well-off, do not have to suffer from recession. The Government has tools to remedy many of the causes with counter-cyclical policies – interest rates must be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand