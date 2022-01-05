Letters: Auckland's attractions, drownings, Dimension, healthcare, and the Edmonds Cookbook

Let's hear a hearty huzzah for the pastoral splendour of Cornwall Park. Photo / NZME

An open-and-shut case

Auckland, you are a funny old darling of a city.

Great to visit over the holiday period - Christmas and New Year - because so many folk have left the city, resulting in empty streets and fewer people about. But, as a downside, many shops, cafes, restaurants are closed, which would be okay but the internet tells us that you are open.

We drive excitedly to a venue to discover large signs assuring us the establishment is open, but a small one beneath tells us that you are closed.

But all is forgiven when we visit Cornwall Park with our cushions and umbrellas.

True, parking is a problem but, with patience, we discover a vacant spot, spread ourselves under a shady tree, of which there are many - bliss.

As we munch ham sandwiches, we send a silent thank you to Sir John Logan Campbell, who truly blessed Auckland with this wonderful gift.

A N Christie, Rotorua

Increase vigilance

With the high number of drownings already this summer, the Herald (NZ Herald, January 5) and other news media need applauding for focusing on this. It's staggering to think 25 people have drowned already this summer.

Huge campaigns and no expense was spared educating the population to wear masks to avert Covid-19. Maybe more resources need spending to convince folk to wear lifejackets for boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, jet skiing etc etc. And campaigns urging people not to enter the water unless they are competent swimmers?

It's great to see surf lifesaving clubs being more strategic with their resources. Red Beach club is patrolling Pakiri Beach and Orewa looking after Wenderholm. Mairangi Bay Club has extended to include Takapuna and Long Bay - excellent, as these are both busy beaches. Maybe other clubs can use this model to patrol popular swimming spots in rivers and lakes? People don't just drown at beaches. When it's really hot, people find wherever there is water to cool off.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay

Beat it, DJ

I hope the Government has put in motion deportation orders on the DJ, Dimension, when he comes out of quarantine and that he pays for his quarantine costs after his second stint in MIQ. He shouldn't be allowed to stay in New Zealand. After being in New Zealand twice, he should have been well aware of our different quarantine regulations on each of his previous visits.

I also believe it is wrong not to fine him or impose some penalty on him.

Liz Sampson, Mission Bay

Single file

About 18 months ago on a visit Dunedin, I was hospitalised and needed intravenous antibiotics for a condition that flares up periodically.

Dunedin Hospital was unable to view my medical records from Auckland because of different computer systems used by the two DHBs.

It seems eminently sensible to centralise the NZ medical system to allow easy access for patient files across the country and to ensure equitable healthcare for all New Zealanders, especially Māori.

While a revision of this sort will undoubtedly result in some "hiccups", I have every confidence the Government will deal with any settling-in issues that may arise.

Keith King, Onehunga

Welcoming arms

As an elderly widow who hasn't seen her son and daughter-in-law for over six years, or met my three-year-old granddaughter, I would love to see more thought given to family situations.

With all of us being fully vaccinated, including booster shots, I would be more than happy to isolate with them at home. In return, I don't think it would be unreasonable to pay a bond, to be reimbursed at the end of the specified period of time, provided no rules had been broken.

An appropriate "official" would be welcome to inspect my property and give approval if it complied. I'm sure my granddaughter would love getting to know her grandmother and enjoy the outside space to play.

Almost every person one speaks to has their own story of separation and loss of loved ones overseas.

So many of my generation had family members travel overseas for their OE and never return. With a changing world, it is too easy to overlook the experience this generation of younger people may have gained. Who knows, their experience may now be of immense value to their home country?

Elaine O'Hare, Cockle Bay

Weather eye

Revelation of the battles between MetService and Niwa (NZ Herald, January 3) reminds me of a solution derived in America by a couple of radio announcers.

They were being besieged by complaints about the inaccuracies in the official forecasts, so they looked out the window and saw a herd of goats wandering up the nearby hill to enjoy a day of fine weather: the next day they watched the goats come back down to avoid the approaching rain.

Over an extended period, it turned out the goats were better forecasters in that area so they thereafter abandoned the official forecasts and relied on the goats.

In our area, when we see the gulls flying west we know it's going to be fine; likewise, flying in an easterly direction suggests rain is coming.

Think of the money that could be saved if we look at nature's indications instead of wasting taxpayer money on competing government entities.

Graham Jones, Dargaville

Safety first

When I am the driver of my car, it is my responsibility to be as safe as possible. The three basics are my mantras: stay in your lane; obey the three-second rule when following a vehicle; and keep to the speed limit.

I don't do it because I might get a ticket (NZ Herald, January 3), I do it because they are the rules that have the best chance of keeping me and my family safe.

I recently travelled to Taupō when there was a lot of traffic. This didn't stop people overtaking at considerable speed then having to push their way back into the line of traffic. How there wasn't an accident is a Christmas miracle.

At the turn-off, these people were about 10-20 seconds ahead of me.

Sandra McKenzie, Hamilton

Not so cryptic

A cryptocurrency (NZ Herald, January 3) is just a pyramid scheme based on the bigger-fool principle, i.e. you buy hoping that someone will pay you more than you paid.

It is not an investment because it has no intrinsic value and serves no useful purpose other than for those wanting to hide criminal proceeds or avoid taxation.

It has grown so big because the power of the internet means the pyramid can keep growing internationally and is promoted heavily on Facebook, YouTube, etc.

If you are lucky, you will sell before the scheme collapses. If you are not you will be left holding a bunch of expensive but worthless tokens.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene

Bare summit

It has been over 20 years since the iconic pine on Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill was attacked and had to be removed.

Surely by now, we could have had a magnificent mature tree growing in its place? I have read that it has taken the Tūpuna Maunga Authority 16 years to select nine young tōtara and pōhutukawa grown from parent tree specimens from the hill as potential replacement candidates. That's four years of growth since, surely enough time to decide on the next generation of majestic warrior to stand watch over the many peoples of Tamaki Makaurau?

Not all citizens of Auckland have forgotten the council's promise to replace the iconic landmark, 21 years ago. About time for some positive affirming action from council and the maunga authority.

Don Lewis, Hobsonville Pt

Trump, the return

I see little evidence that academics, policy wonks and politicians in Western countries, including in New Zealand, are strategising about what to do if Trump or a Trump clone wins the US presidential election in 2024.

If this occurs, we will face a seismic upheaval in our international relations.

It's time to pull our heads out of the sand and collectively start formulating how to react to such a relatively likely eventuality.

Robert Myers, Auckland Central

City of shambles

Having been out and about in Auckland over the Christmas and New Year period, I have to say I have never in my lifetime seen Auckland motorway median strips, shoulders and the suburbs, e.g. parks, walkways, roadsides etc looking so unkempt.

Usually, the Auckland Council employees took pride in the area and a major tidy-up was carried out before the holiday period.

No - Covid is not an acceptable excuse.

Susan Schultz, Red Beach

Short & sweet

On cookbooks

Some of Kim Knight and Alexa Johnstone's remarks (NZ Herald, January 3) may be valid, but for a comprehensive and reliable guide to NZ family cooking, I don't think Edmonds can be beaten. Sheila Mickleson, Mt Wellington

On Dimension

Breaking the rules does not necessarily mean you will face the consequences, or even be investigated by our police. It sure feels like a kick in the pants. Robin Harrison, Takapuna

On crashes

Road collisions are not caused by bad luck but by discoverable shortfalls in driver performance. Until that is accepted and appropriate responses made, a totally unacceptable situation will prevail and more will be injured and die unnecessarily. Roger Russell, Campbells Bay

Until our traffic police adopt a no-tolerance posture towards bad road manners and arrogant driving behaviour, I fear that the deaths will continue. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay

On vaccine

If they discover a vaccine to fix stupid, the 5.1 per cent that need it wouldn't take it. As Forrest Gump was wont to say, "stupid is as stupid does". Pete Walker, New Plymouth

On success

Gautam S (NZ Herald, January 3) made the comment about the Government's failure in doing something useful that matters. I would suggest that they are "alive" and currently "Covid free". Alan Hobbs, Whakatāne

Premium Debate

NZ's top criminal barristers

What is it I once read? In NZ, justice not only has to be seen to be done, it has to be seen to be believed. Richard S

How many of them made their multimillion property portfolios by defending gang members on drug charges? Vincent C

Everyone is entitled to defend any charge that they may be facing in court, why didn't you ask how many make their money defending white-collar criminals, or is that different? Kevin J

While it's perfectly okay to talk about gangs and drugs, most of the people appearing on other than major drugs charges are probably on legal aid or represent low fees. In other words, major white-collar crime and representing corporates are where big money is earned, i.e. matters in the civil jurisdiction. Brian H

They say justice is like staying at the Ritz-Carlton; anyone can stay there - providing they have the money. Rod C

Worrying words at the start of this article: "A good defence lawyer or prosecutor can turn a case in their favour before a trial even begins and certainly before it ends." NZ justice system should be designed to allow judges and juries to correctly determine who is guilty and who is innocent. Aspects of the inquisitory justice system used in parts of Europe should move power from lawyers to judges and juries. Judges should have an active role in questioning, not just be arbiters between defence and prosecution. Juries should as in Europe consist of both lay people and professional judges. Ralph P

What hasn't been said is how generally affable these top lawyers are, and how they possess a wonderful, almost-iconoclastic sense of humour. Gary C