Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: On the Beatles and pirate radio, road safety, Omicron lessons

14 minutes to read
The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary by Peter Jackson on Disney Plus covering the making of the 1970 album Let It Be. Photo / File

The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary by Peter Jackson on Disney Plus covering the making of the 1970 album Let It Be. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Richard Prebble column

Politicians, whether current or redundant, are noted for claiming credit for the work of others and for selective memory.

Richard Prebble, who falls into the redundant category, reaches a new level of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.