Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Auckland Transport needs an attitude change; Three Strikes and manipulating justice system

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
In Auckland Transport "we appear to have a bureaucracy that is not reading the room". Photo / Sylvie Whinray

In Auckland Transport "we appear to have a bureaucracy that is not reading the room". Photo / Sylvie Whinray

AT needs an attitude change

As I understand it, a more careful and efficient use of ratepayers’ money has been requested of Auckland Transport (AT) by pretty much everyone, including Mayor Brown (NZ Herald,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand