Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Home solar solution to our energy crisis, Auckland Transport ‘entrapment’

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
A bitter cold snap prompted fears of an energy shortage.

A bitter cold snap prompted fears of an energy shortage.

OPINION

Energy solution begins at homes

I’m amazed that in all the articles and comments about our energy crisis, which happens every year, nobody mentions the solar energy systems owned and run by homeowners.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand