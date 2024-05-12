Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Three Strikes is this Government putting victims first - Nicole McKee

By Nicole McKee
4 mins to read
Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee announced the Government is to bring back the Three Strikes law. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee announced the Government is to bring back the Three Strikes law. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Since I announced the reintroduction of Three Strikes legislation last month, there have been a lot of opinions circulating.

Depending on who you listen to, the new regime is either too harsh or

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand